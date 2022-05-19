So often in the United States, complex social issues are reduced to simplistic, harmful binaries.

The problem with that, beyond the overt superficiality, is that these issues are then used to needlessly position us against one another.

Take racialized police violence, and the recent calls for police reform and disbanding or defunding the police. Without any context or depth of understanding, you are either anti-police or pro-police. How is that simplistic narrative of the circumstances useful?

With roots in slave-catching and strike-breaking, modern policing has a long history of using violence to maintain power. This is a reality of United States history — not one you and I learned in school, but a fuller, more comprehensive version of history that incorporates the stories of those who first lived here and those who were abducted and enslaved. (As the respected NAACP explains on its website: “The origins of modern-day policing can be traced back to the ‘Slave Patrol.’ The earliest formal slave patrol was created in the Carolinas in the early 1700s with one mission: to establish a system of terror and squash slave uprisings.”)

Certainly the United States is different now. Yet, it’s not hard to see how policing is still targeting certain communities more than others, and how the killing of unarmed people — particularly people of color — is occurring at highly alarming rates. This is not about being for or against police, nor is it about good cops and bad cops. This isn’t a judgment on the officers who do real good or the bad apples who work among them. Acknowledging the disproportionate violence wrought on Black, Indigenous and other people of color is not a political stance. It is a reality. And for white people like me, it is a reality made clear by witnessing, listening and believing.

I know from personal experience that when confronted with a narrative that doesn’t match my own, or that challenges something I believe in, defensiveness can be a quick response. But it is also scary that we can have such a strong belief in something that data, first-person accounts and the lived experiences of others won’t sway our staunch support — and indeed will cause us to view that information as offensive. Issues like this warrant greater scrutiny, especially from those of us least affected. Police violence should be a concern for us all.

All groups of people are subject to police encounters and the violence that can arise from them. However, Black, Indigenous and other communities of color are disproportionately targeted by police and police violence. Black people are more than three times as likely to be killed by police than white people. An oversimplified narrative uses criminality as an excuse. But that negates the reality of for-profit prisons and the need to fill them, and how slavery morphed into prison labor and mass incarceration. It also fails to acknowledge the number of unarmed people, innocent of any criminal activity, who are killed by police. That any group is disproportionately targeted by police should frighten and anger any freedom-loving person. And that is where we are. Study after study, account after account, confirming unjust, unfair and unnecessary police encounters and police violence. On their own, those studies and accounts should give us pause. But white people shouldn’t be killed by the police either. No one should.

Consider the horrific events that unfolded Saturday at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. A white man drove several hours to allegedly kill Black people. He was heavily armed and wore tactical armor. Despite heroically attempting to stop him, security guard Aaron Salter Jr. — a retired police officer — was killed, along with nine other Black people. Yet this armed white terrorist was apprehended unscathed — while too many unarmed Black people and other folks of color can’t sleep in their own house, drive a car or walk down the street without getting searched, arrested without cause, or killed.

Are all police officers prone to violence? Absolutely not. I know several. Police officers can be kind and generous, and helpful in the community. I know this. And they are presented with dangers that I do not face. But none of that changes the trauma experienced at the hands of a police system based on violence.

Police unions have too much influence. Police officers have too much immunity. The system as a whole has too much power over our lives, especially for Black and Indigenous people and other people of color.

What we need is change. A new way to police ourselves. What we do not need is an oversimplification of a harmful and complex issue.

Nick Miron is a Lititz resident, a bus driver and an anti-racism trainer with the group Roots of Justice.