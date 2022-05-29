Football, basketball, soccer. When people bring up intense sports that often have a win-at-all-cost culture, those sports are what many people think of. They don’t tend to think of figure skating — a stereotypically nice sport in which all of the skaters are friends.

The popular belief about the bubblegum nature of figure skating is nothing more than a fantasy, though.

I have been skating since I could walk. As the child of an accomplished coach, I’ve been around the country in more rinks than I can count and have seen discourse in clubs everywhere. The highly competitive nature of the sport not only creates tension between skaters from different clubs, but it also can create issues within clubs, if their foundations are weak.

Figure skating can bring out the best and worst in people. To be a high-level competitive skater, an athlete must be devoted to the sport and to the work. Hours and hours of relentless work on and off the ice are needed daily. Because of this, the best skaters often are extremely competitive, as only the ones who truly want to be the best will succeed at high levels.

This competitiveness can become too much though, creating huge and messy rivalries between individual skaters and, in some cases, between whole clubs.

It’s almost commonplace now for skaters to talk horribly about each other at competitions, to try different methods of intimidation and occasionally even to break out in physical fights. The attack on U.S. figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1994 is an infamous example of how far this can go.

Rivalries can also brew out of control within clubs. I’ve witnessed implosions of clubs firsthand when the overcompetitiveness gets out of control and the skaters no longer work together. Gossip and intimidation reign supreme in these toxic cultures of “only the best can be here.”

Some will say that competition is good for the skaters, that it makes everyone better. I would agree; I am by no means arguing for the removal of competition from the sport.

Competing against others is my favorite part of skating, but there is absolutely no place for gossip or toxicity in the sport, and there is never a place anywhere for physical violence.

Friendly competition with a bit of intensity is perfectly fine and should be encouraged, but there must be respect between competitors, and coaches must take action to get toxicity out of skating.

Ryan Schaller is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.