I recently read some of my former students’ philosophies of nursing.

Consistently, they conveyed their desire to become nurses because they truly care about humanity. Most, though, also lamented that patients are more acutely ill today — particularly during this pandemic — and yet nurses are required to care for a greater number of patients.

Managing the care of too many patients makes it increasingly difficult to be present with a patient, to have the time to listen to that individual’s needs and concerns, to create a bond and provide compassionate care. Invariably, unmanageable nurse-to-patient ratios have become a barrier that keeps them from implementing their nursing philosophies.

If we’re to weather the nursing shortage that existed before the pandemic but has been worsened by it, we need to understand what nurses are facing.

Hospitals are short on beds, and many lack the personnel to adequately care for the patients in those beds. The current omicron surge isn’t helping.

Nurse-to-patient ratios

The term “nurse-to-patient ratio” describes the maximum number of patients a nurse is required to care for at one time.

To receive reimbursement from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, all hospitals are required to have a staffing plan. I truly believe that hospital managers make good-faith attempts to abide by staffing plans. When staff can’t be found, however, they sometimes simply expect that nurses will manage somehow — and many nurses are inclined to do what it takes to keep their patients safe and well cared for. Often, though, the resulting pace is hectic, and nurses forgo meals or other breaks and even postpone going to the bathroom. Yes, they manage — but at considerable cost.

The stark reality

I recently spoke to a nurse working in a Pennsylvania intensive care unit outside of Lancaster County. The recommended assignment for an ICU nurse is a maximum of two patients. This nurse told me, however, that she and her colleagues faced many nights in the ICU with each nurse having three or four very sick patients. She went on to describe a recent interaction with her supervisor. This charge nurse — that is, the nurse in charge of that specific unit for the shift — told her supervisor that she was very nervous about having open ICU beds without enough nurses to take care of the patients in those beds. The supervisor responded that she wasn’t worried because their “team is good, and someone always steps up and takes the patient.”

This ICU charge nurse described this as a troubling approach to the situation. Sure, someone has always “stepped up” even though it’s unsafe — because nurses feel they have no choice, and the alternative is a human being who doesn’t receive care. Regrettably, incidents like this are common across the nation.

Because nurses have been unsuccessful in convincing their employers to consider new ways to maintain safe nurse staffing ratios, the alternative is resorting to legislation.

Safe staffing in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania State Nurses Association has been a force behind the introduction of “Safe Staffing” bills in every legislative session in Pennsylvania since 2010. Unfortunately, the bills moved nowhere and then died at the end of each two-year legislative session. The legislation died, in part, because other advocacy groups and unions were putting forward similar pieces of legislation, and legislators did not want to have to choose between bills. Also, the powerful Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania has lobbied against the legislation, asserting that “one-size-fits-all” staffing requirements aren’t helpful or necessary; more nurses also would mean more money spent on nursing salaries.

Not to be defeated, the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association has collaborated tirelessly with other nursing advocacy groups and unions to come up with a bill that will be more likely to succeed. In February 2021, the Patient Safety Act (state House Bill 106) was introduced in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives; its companion measure, state Senate Bill 240, was introduced in August. Both bills are currently in their respective chambers’ Health Committees. The Patient Safety Act specifies the nurse-to-patient safe minimum standards that would be required for each specialty unit of a hospital. For example, ICU nurses may be assigned to no more than two patients and nurses on a medical-surgical unit may care for no more than four.

‘Failure to rescue’

A vast body of research supports safe nurse staffing standards. Emerging from across the globe, studies repeatedly suggest that outcomes deteriorate when nurses are assigned too many patients.

One such stark statistic published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed that each additional patient assigned to a nurse was associated with a 7% increase in the likelihood of dying and a 7% increase in the odds of “failure to rescue” within 30 days of admission. Because of their frequent interactions with patients, nurses act as an early warning system. To save lives, though, nurses need to be there at the precise moment a patient shows signs of deterioration. An inability to intervene immediately to prevent patient death is known as “failure to rescue.”

“Failure to rescue” is intertwined with “missed patient observations,” which are described as the lack of opportunities to perform frequent and thorough patient assessments, looking for the earliest signs that something might be going awry.

This impacts patients most of all, of course, but also nurses. When poor work environments don’t allow for excellent nursing care, nurses become morally distressed and burned out. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, studies showed that short staffing is a major contributor to job dissatisfaction and a part of the reason nurses reported they were leaving the profession.

Analyzing the costs

Repeatedly, research shows that when nurses are assigned to the care of too many patients, highly significant and very costly outcomes may result in addition to the unthinkable — increased patient mortality.

Research links poor nurse staffing to increased numbers of cardiac arrests; more hospital-acquired blood, lung and urinary tract infections; increased incidence of patient falls; and a higher number of pressure ulcers. These complications are exceedingly costly because hospitals are penalized, via reduced reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, when they have a record of hospital-associated conditions in patients.

Meanwhile, safe nurse staffing is not as expensive as it may seem.

It comes as no surprise that hospital finance executives cringe at the thought of being required to hire more registered nurses, whose salaries already consume a major portion of hospital budgets.

Indeed, implementation of a nurse staffing ratio law in California initially did narrow hospitals’ operating margins after it was implemented in 2004. But the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute notes that occupational injury and illness rates among California nurses dropped by 30%.

And Linda H. Aiken, a prominent researcher and professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, led a 2010 study that found that that lower nurse-to-patient ratios are associated not only with significantly lower mortality but lead also to improved nurse retention and reduced nurse burnout.

When nurses no longer can deal with being asked to do more than they feel is possible, they leave hospitals, and the costs associated with nurse turnover can have a huge impact on a hospital’s profit margin.

According to the 2021 NSI National Healthcare Retention & RN Staffing Report, the average cost of turnover for a bedside registered nurse is $40,038 and ranges from $28,400 to $51,700, resulting in the average hospital losing between $3.6 million and $6.5 million per year. Each percent change in registered nurse turnover will cost or save the average hospital an additional $270,800 per year.

That report indicates that hospitals are experiencing a higher registered nurse vacancy rate of nearly 10%.

Action required

Studies suggest that nursing fulfillment improves significantly when nurses can be assured an assignment that allows them to provide optimum care.

The public must understand and value the vast responsibility assigned to our health care workers, especially nurses.

I came across these apt words about nurses on the website of the Streamline Verify, a New Jersey health care software company: “These professionals are the ones who rush to our defense when our mortality hangs on the brink, when we are dangerously tethered to the edge of our impermanence. It is only fitting that we do the best in our power and resources to let them live dignified, meaningful, and abundant lives.”

I urge everyone — nurses as well as prospective patients (meaning everyone) — to contact your state representative and state senator and ask them to support the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Act, House 106 and Senate Bill 240. Visit psna.org/patientsafety. There, you will find a link that will allow you to write a letter to all your Pennsylvania legislators. Add a personal story supporting the legislation. They must hear from their constituents.

Priscilla Simmons, a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing and a doctorate in education, is professor emerita in the Department of Nursing at Eastern Mennonite University.