One recent day, I saw a blood-boiling photo of the former president of our United States, Donald Trump, holding up his fist in defiance of the FBI, in defiance of our Department of Justice, in defiance of the validity of our electoral system. In defiance of our system in its entirety. I was overcome with anger and shame that this wonderful country has been represented by this man and his cohorts.

Surprisingly, the words to the Pledge of Allegiance — words that I hadn’t thought of for many years — loudly came to mind.

Later that afternoon, driving down a hilly back road in the beautiful Lancaster County countryside, I hear vehicle sounds exploding behind me. I quickly look in my rearview mirror, and there I see a truck, towering over my car, tailgating me by inches. I must be driving too slowly for that driver, because he is making obscene gestures at me. When he passes, honking furiously, his truck coming within a hair’s breadth, I see an oversize American flag, a large Confederate flag, and two flags shouting “Donald Trump 2024,” all well planted in the truck bed and streaming from its sides. Fascinated, I watch the truck barrel down the road in all likelihood on its way to intimidate other drivers.

But I’m not intimidated. I’m outraged. The words that this country aspires to in the Pledge of Allegiance come into my mind for the second time that day: One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. And I realize that the outrage isn’t for the dangerous driver’s obscenities, but for the strong feeling that he’s trespassing on America’s land. Trying hard to convince with his intimidation that this is neither the land of the free nor the home of the brave.

I am an American, not a MAGA American. Not a hoodlum who attacks and grievously harms the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police and raids the Capitol building that belongs to all Americans. I believe wholeheartedly in the freedoms of democracy, not the confinement of dictatorship. Recalling the Civil War — a war that took place not far from Lancaster — I know that it was fought to get human beings out of bondage. A war for freedom. And in that indelible American way, good overcame evil.

At the turn of the 20th century, women fought tooth and nail for the right to vote. For years they protested their lockout, and finally after much blood, sweat and tears, they were granted the right. Susan B. Anthony’s picture even made it on to a coin.

In the 1950s and ’60s, African Americans, recent ancestors of slaves, dared to defy the white kibosh on their freedoms and put their lives at stake, risking brutality and even lynching to demand their right to vote. And they, too, finally received it.

Now is the time for every one of us to exercise this right, which was won through hard-fought battles. Even in bad weather, even when politicians have gerrymandered our communities, even if there’s no transportation, even if they take away the right to mail in a ballot. And just as African Americans and women did in the past, we must put on our army boots, load ourselves with supplies, and trudge our way to our designated polling stations to exercise those rights.

When this American woman writer faces these individuals who use their trucks for intimidation, who tell us that day is night and night is day, she will say to them in no uncertain terms, with every ounce of truth and strength that she can muster: “Be sure to never ever call yourself a patriot in my presence while you wrap yourself in the flag of a criminal, insurrectionist, and traitor! Remove your election-denying self out of my path this minute! Because I’m on my way to vote for the candidate of my choice, the sacred rite we are entitled to as free Americans. And I tell you right from the core of my patriotism, from my World War II veteran father’s patriotism, and in the words of my patriotic Russian Jewish immigrant grandmother, ‘If you don’t love America, then leave it!’ ”

Andrea Gordon, a resident of Lancaster County, does freelance editorial work.