Reasonable people agree that school is not the appropriate place for a sexually charged performance by professional adult dancers. Optional or not, drag shows were never meant for children.

In a sign of the times, I honestly am shocked that this even needs to be said. Yet, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board bent over backward in a recent editorial to defend the drag performance put on at a local school without parental knowledge (“Outrage optional,” Oct. 5).

Contrary to the editorial board’s claims, opponents of what happened in Hempfield are not pushing to eliminate safe spaces for LGBTQ students. They aren’t arguing that already marginalized groups should “exist in the shadows.” And they aren’t saying that drag shows intended for an audience of consenting adults should be banned.

They’re saying that drag shows intended for an audience of schoolchildren are inappropriate and wrong. That is not unreasonable, nor is it partisan.

Reasonable people recognize that, historically and currently, not all drag performances are inherently sexual. However, the subject of this op-ed and the recent editorial (in which the editorial board claimed that drag shows can be “valuable”) is not all drag shows throughout history, but rather one specific drag show at a local high school that, as I see it, was sexual in nature.

Reasonable people can also agree that adults dancing in thongs, tights and other skimpy garments is inherently sexual. So, while drag has its roots in Shakespeare and the world of vaudeville, as the editorial board pointed out, the show that was performed at Hempfield was wildly different than those performed by Shakespearean actors whose costumes covered nearly every inch of their skin and whose performances were markedly less sensual than what occurred here.

Do supporters of Hempfield’s drag show really believe that the only “safe space” a school can provide to LGBTQ students is at a drag show where adults perform seemingly sexual dances in “tight-fitting costumes”? Does the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board really believe that the drag show performed at Hempfield High School wasn’t sexual in nature? If this performance was truly benign and age-appropriate, why not publish footage or photographs from the event in LNP | LancasterOnline?

Unsurprisingly, while arguing in favor of drag shows for Hempfield’s Gay Sexuality Alliance club, the editorial board also wrote in opposition to a bill I sponsored (Pennsylvania Senate Bill 1277) to allow parents to have the final say over what explicit materials their own children are exposed to in school curriculum and libraries.

It’s important to note that LNP | LancasterOnline has also not published uncensored or censored copies of the explicit images found in Lancaster County school curriculum and libraries that caused parents concern in the first place.

How could a reasonable person argue that explicit images in books and video footage from a drag show are appropriate for school-age children when those same uncensored images and that video footage cannot be published in a newspaper for adults?

Refusing to acknowledge the increase in explicit content being pushed onto children only feeds into the genuine fear of the oversexualization of children. Indeed, the main argument we heard against Senate Bill 1277 was that children are already seeing this type of content on their cellphones. So, instead of working to protect children by limiting the content, opponents want to offer more of it and the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board appears to defend them.

The board’s editorial said, “There seems to be a fundamental lack of understanding at work here — and little effort to try to understand.”

I agree. But before the editorial board attempts to “educate” parents on why they shouldn’t be outraged over barely dressed dancers performing in what many see as a sexually suggestive manner for children, the board members should take their own advice to understand the real issue. Pushing sexual content on children is not just unnecessary — it’s wrong, and parents are justified in their outrage.

At the end of the day, schools exist to educate children from all backgrounds and should teach students to be loving and accepting of every individual. Reasonable people can agree that this can be achieved without the use of sexually explicit materials and performances.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, a Republican who resides in West Hempfield Township, is secretary of the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Caucus and a member of the state Senate Education Committee.