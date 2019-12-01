I glance down and find my hands holding the instrument that creates the words across the page.
I see the stained letters against the paper gracefully form as my hand begins to write.
My mind races with thoughts so deep that I cannot comprehend myself.
I try to put my thoughts into words that hold worth, meaning.
I write the unknown thoughts of every human mind.
The unsaid words we bitterly ignore, simply because we are too afraid to accept them ourselves.
I write to escape my mind.
To let out the thoughts that spin me in an endless space unable to touch the stars.
As humans we crave emotions, because without them we are not really here.
The emotions become us. The feelings rush through our blood and make us who we are.
We are what we feel. We are what we know.
I desire to give people inevitable emotions, I want their numbness to become an infinite feeling of understanding.
I want them to feel that they are not the only ones.
For one second of time they will read my words and in that moment they will know they are not alone.
I hope my writing brings them tears. Tears of joy and tears of sorrow.
I hope that they will feel chills up their spines and laughter through their lungs.
I hope they find peace in my words.
I hope that is enough.
So for all those lost souls out there wondering if it will get better, my words are here to tell you it will.
And for all those wondering if this is for you, it is.
My simple words, our simple words, these are the words that make you feel alive again in our endless emotions.
Madeline Zukus is in the 12th grade at Lancaster Catholic High School.