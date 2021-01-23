Cold air patted my face as I walked out the front door of my grade school. It was Jan. 20, 1953, and I was headed home for lunch. The school had no operating cafeteria and most, if not all, of the students could head home. My walk was only a little more than three blocks and did not take long to complete.

Our home was warm, both physically and emotionally. My mother and grandmother had lunch ready for us, including my younger brother. I did not dally.

It was a special day for a couple of reasons. My parents purchased our first television just before Christmas and I was enthralled. On New Year’s Day, I had treated myself to the four major bowl games — Orange, Cotton, Sugar and Rose. Glorious.

On this day, I’d get to see Dwight Eisenhower’s first inauguration — some of it, at least — before heading back to school. Mostly because of his seminal role in World War II, I was for Ike. I remember it being at least a partly sunny and not overly chilly day in Washington, which seemed a good omen. In those days of the hot war in Korea, he spoke of peace. He was able to halt (but not end) the “police action,” and it remains in suspended animation even now.

For the next 68 years, school and work got in the way of watching. Until this week. On a sun-splashed day in Washington, D.C., under the watchful eyes of 25,000 National Guard members and assorted other security personnel, Joseph R. Biden took the oath of office as president of the United States. And Kamala Harris did triple duty as the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency.

The theme of the day was “United.” A “more perfect union” is most definitely a work in progress. And a work often disrupted. We find all manner of ways to divide — ways like skin color, race, social standing, creed, preference ... and the list goes on.

It is all too easy for us to equate difference and danger: Those who are like us are good and those who are not like us are bad. Working to quell these uprisings within us takes constant vigilance and a willingness to learn.

Sadly, we have a lot to learn. COVID-19 is a good example of a learning experience. Our journey follows a path similar to the Elisabeth Kübler-Ross stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and final acceptance. We want to continue with the way we always did things. We struggle with change.

We can get stuck at any stage. Some refused to believe the virus was a problem. Some get angry. Others said they would avoid some things. Some felt helpless. And growing numbers looked at protective steps to take.

To become a more perfect union, there are steps more of us need to take. How we think changes what we do. Perhaps we could counter this infectious disease with an infectious approach of our own.

Infectious is an interesting word, because it does not always connote something bad. Humans can be infectious in good ways, such as infectious personality, infectious humor, maybe even infectious helping.

Recently, a man in the drive-thru of a Minnesota Dairy Queen paid for his order and the order of the next person in the DQ queue. The next person paid for the one behind him and so on, until more than 900 cars had passed through. That seems like a case of infectious giving.

I hope we become masked people who say, especially to the maskless: “I wear a mask because I care about you and your health. There is hope.”

Might we begin an epidemic of infectious caring and hope. In this way, we can be a more perfect union.

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.