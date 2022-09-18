Parents and communities in Lancaster County are very fortunate to have wonderful schools, including public, private and parochial options. That is not necessarily true across the country, so it is something to be celebrated locally. Although I am an unabashed advocate for public schools, I understand that no one school or system is right for everyone.

That said, I have grave concerns about legislation that would shift public dollars to private education, as in Pennsylvania House Bill 2169, passed by the state House in April, which seeks to provide private-school scholarships (essentially vouchers) to students in low-performing schools.

Earlier this summer, in the case Carson v. Makin, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Maine’s ban on using public education funds for religious school tuition. State Sen. Scott Martin, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Senate Education Committee, was among those who lauded the ruling. He told LNP | LancasterOnline that the ruling might help in future Pennsylvania litigation over state funding for nonpublic schools.

But the situations in Maine and Pennsylvania are clearly different.

Many parts of Maine are so rural or have so few school-age children that a public school is not available at all grade levels, according to the Maine Policy Institute. That is hardly the case in Pennsylvania, which has 500 school districts across the commonwealth.

Fundamentally, I have a larger concern with using public dollars for private and religious schools. Public schools are the only educational institutions that are charged with providing services to all students. Whether a student has multiple, significant disabilities, or is an English language learner, or depends on school nursing services to clear out feeding tubes, public schools must be responsible. No private or religious school is held to this same requirement. Although some private schools may provide for some students who need individualized education plans or English language learning services, it is exceedingly hard to find one that will accept students with significant disabilities. Typically, accepting students with mild learning disabilities is as far as most private schools go.

The other major concern is that there is greater accountability for public schools when it comes to academic achievement and use of tax dollars. If a public school does not meet the acceptable standard, parents are notified they have the right to transfer their student, or students, to another school. A much lower accountability bar exists for private and parochial schools. I do not believe tax dollars should be spent on institutions with less accountability than is required for public education.

The National Center for Education Statistics reports that 91% of K-12 students attend public schools in this country, while only 9% attend private schools. Public schools often find themselves in the position of accepting students for whom home schooling or private school did not work out. Public schools are the only K-12 educational institutions that must accept all students, regardless of challenges or cost.

Educational improvement tax credits, which were created in Pennsylvania in 2001, offer businesses the option of lowering their tax liability through donations to K-12 private schools, scholarship organizations and educational enrichment initiatives. So already, tax dollars are being taken away from the Pennsylvania budget.

At the end of the day, public schools are the only ones that are required to take all students and are held accountable to a higher degree. To take money away from these schools to divert to private and religious schools will only serve to lessen the amount of money flowing to public schools that serve the overwhelming majority of students in the state. That would be a tragedy for the public schools and the students they serve across our commonwealth. Although I firmly believe that most schools, public and private, are competent in Lancaster County, this is not true across the state.

I had the privilege of working with a number of Pennsylvania legislators on important educational issues during my tenure as superintendent of Hempfield School District. I believe them to be honorable people who care deeply about the people of Lancaster County and Pennsylvania. I hope they will consider my thoughts on this topic for the sake of Pennsylvania students and tax dollars.

As Kofi Annan, former secretary-general of the United Nations, stated, “Education is the great equalizer of our time. It gives hope to the hopeless and creates chances for those without.”

Brenda J. Smoker, Ed.D., now resides in Tucson, Arizona. Smoker (then Becker) retired as superintendent of Hempfield School District in June 2015.