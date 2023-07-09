My oldest son was born the day Hilda died.

Hilda was a German immigrant in her 90s and a member of the congregation on Long Island in New York where I was the student intern.

She died about a month after I arrived, and truth be told, if my son hadn’t been born the same day, I probably wouldn’t have remembered her at all.

I don’t like to admit how easily names and faces bleed together. Details become sketchy and get lost. We carry the impact people make on our lives as part of a jumbled ball of experience we can’t always untangle.

But Hilda left this world the day my son was born into it. And so I remember her gray hair, braided and wrapped in a wispy bun on top of her head. I remember her thick German accent that was a welcome balm for the insecurities that went with being an inexperienced intern. As the son of a pastor of a congregation filled with German immigrants, I had grown up with German women who considered me their “unofficial” grandson.

I remember going to the hospital to see Hilda during the morning of the day my son was born. She rested her hand on mine and asked, “Any news?” I shook my head. Not yet.

And just before midnight that same day, I walked through that same hospital parking lot in the glitter of new frost, my feet barely touching the ground. It was like I was seeing everything for the first time. And I was — this is what the world looks like after you become a father!

The funeral home called the next morning to make arrangements for Hilda. I remember a feeling — a surprising twinge of shock and then embarrassment — when it hit me that of course, the birth of my son was not enough to keep death at bay. Even for a moment. Life goes on.

Last Tuesday, I sat on the floor with our trembling collies, while the New Holland Fourth of July fireworks display exploded outside, filling the night sky with a dazzling shower of light. But when you have about 150 pounds of nervous dogs panting in your lap, you realize, to paraphrase Gertrude Stein, that an explosion is an explosion.

Except when it isn’t.

The loud noises I heard in New Holland on the Fourth of July mean something different in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. In Israel and in Gaza and on the West Bank. And last Monday night in Philadelphia, where five people were gunned down randomly by a gunman armed with what a city police official described as an “AR-15 assault rifle,” and a neighborhood resident named Roger told The Associated Press that “everybody thought it was fireworks but ... been around here about three years so I heard it enough.” He recalled looking out the window of his home and seeing “a bunch of people running.”

Life is not one story. Life is many stories. And even our individual stories are part of a larger telling. We can’t ignore it.

There is a lot of controversy today about banning books, about LGBTQ+ people and their place among us, and about whether we live in a color-blind society, like the U.S. Supreme Court majority insists we do. To accept that last thing requires silencing the many voices that say we don’t — that bear witness to a different reality. It requires discounting their lives and their experiences.

However, in silencing their voices, we are diminished. Without their witness, we will never understand the meaning of our own lives, and our stories will leave us isolated from each other and isolated even from ourselves. We will be joyless, full of fear and living a lie.

I remember I gave the homily at Hilda’s funeral and I told the story of my visit with her the day she died. I described the sparkling joy in her eyes when she asked whether my son had been born yet. How her inquiry humbled me and helped me see that maybe dying and being born are not so different after all.

When God tells the story of our lives, the ending is always a new beginning, and everyone’s voice is heard. Even the stories we would rather not hear. Even the voices we would rather keep silent. All find their place. All belong.

And we are all the better for it.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.