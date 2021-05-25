Lancaster County’s legislators have said that election integrity is a top priority because their voters express concern over the election process.

Election integrity begins with ending partisan gerrymandering and instituting more clear-cut and enforceable criteria on how the redistricting maps are drawn.

Fair Districts PA volunteer Tim Brixius made this point: “Current discussions about election reform in the House State Government Committee should not put redistricting reform on the back burner. Accountability and transparency in redistricting is fundamental to fair elections in the commonwealth.”

Voters in Pennsylvania have asked for redistricting reform for 30 years. State Sen. David Argall, R-Berks and Schuylkill, will tell you he introduced redistricting reform in the 1980s when President Ronald Reagan talked about what a scourge it was to good governance. In Pennsylvania, reform efforts began five years ago with the request to create a citizens commission to oversee the map-drawing process. But Lancaster County legislators wanted to be involved in final approval for maps.

In 2020, state legislators were asked to support a bill that does exactly what they said they could get behind: a redistricting reform plan that keeps the Legislature’s role intact. State House Bill 22 and state Senate Bill 222, also called the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act, opens the redistricting process to public scrutiny, giving voters confidence in the system. Enforceable map drawing criteria would curtail gerrymandering by either party.

Voters have asked legislators to support this redistricting transparency legislation. From March through May, over 800 registered voters from across the commonwealth have met with 80% of legislators in the General Assembly to discuss redistricting reform.

Lancaster County’s 13 legislators were contacted by 78 constituents to discuss the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act. Only one legislator, state Rep. Jim Cox, R-Lancaster and Berks, did not respond to multiple requests for a constituent meeting on this issue.

However, 11 legislators met with constituents and state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, state Rep. Michael Sturla, D-Lancaster city, and state Rep. Mark Gillen, R-Lancaster and Berks, have co-sponsored the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act.

The current process lacks transparency and accountability, and it increases partisanship. Legislators who oversee the map-drawing process are not prevented from holding meetings behind closed doors or making decisions among themselves to produce “buddymanders.” They can — and have — divided communities, counties, school districts and municipalities. And they did not have to explain themselves.

“For Pennsylvanians to trust in the results of the redistricting process, we must ensure every step is as transparent as possible,” state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, announced at the creation of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission in March. “Today ... marks the starting point and allows for maximum time to collect public input on district lines for the next 10 years.”

Voters want an accountable government that represents the people of Pennsylvania — not partisan bickering. When districts are drawn to protect incumbents, new faces and new voices are kept out of office or discouraged, and those in office feel no need to place nice. Solutions to important problems require elected officials to communicate, collaborate and compromise.

A delay in U.S. census data cannot be used as an excuse for not making needed reforms in the redistricting process. If a state law addressing the many insufficiencies of the present redistricting rules were enacted now, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission would have time to create a best-in-class website.

They should start gathering public input now: The commission could hold virtual hearings for participants from different regions of Pennsylvania about local communities and distinct populations — so as to better know where lines should be drawn.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission could arrange to hear from experts on mapping criteria and what process is more likely to give us maps that meet constitutional requirements.

Voters foot the bill

Since the 1980s, Pennsylvanians have been subjected to increasingly gerrymandered districts. Expensive litigation has followed every redistricting process since 1990, with courts demanding that legislative maps be redrawn in 2011 and Congressional districts be redrawn in 2018.

Voters ended up footing the bill. Voters are tired of the games, the litigation and the ensuing confusion. Without clear map-drawing rules, lawsuits are bound to occur.

The courts are not the solution. Legislation is. The Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act was developed from years of research, with important feedback from legislators and their constituents.

The act would mandate greater transparency by mapmakers and encourages public engagement. The bill enforces clear and measurable map-making criteria as legislators adjust voting districts. It requires a report on decisions, rationale and process.

According to Fair Districts PA Chair Carol Kuniholm: “Redistricting shouldn’t be a partisan process, and it shouldn’t be dependent on who is in charge. The rules should be clear so we can trust the outcome.”

When decisions are made behind closed doors, the extremes of each caucus set the agenda. Transparency and accountability are meaningless buzzwords until bills like the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act receive a vote.

State House Bill 22 now has 77 co-sponsors (50 Democrats and 22 Republicans). Twenty-four out of 50 state senators have co-sponsored Senate Bill 222 (17 Democrats, six Republicans, one independent).

Both bills are sitting in their respective chambers’ State Government Committee and await the majority chairs — Argall and state Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, to bring them to a vote in committee.

We must put better rules in place to ensure transparency and trust in the voting process. It starts with redistricting. Contact your Lancaster County representative and senator today.

Patricia Rooney and Amy Ruffo are volunteers with Fair Districts PA (fairdistrictspa.com).