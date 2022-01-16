Editor’s note: Stephen Lindemuth was invited by email last week to write a column about why he ran for both the Elizabethtown Area school board and Mount Joy Township judge of elections. He did not respond.

For over a decade, I had the privilege of serving as a judge of elections in the Fairview District of Mount Joy Township. In both temperament and tone, I consider myself a moderate.

Like countless others in Lancaster County and across the state, I volunteered to help work the polls out of a sense of civic responsibility. I take the management and integrity of our elections seriously. Helping facilitate my neighbors’ exercise of their right to vote seemed to be one small way to contribute to my community.

After I stepped away from serving in this role during the pandemic, the candidacy of Stephen Lindemuth, a “Stop the Steal” advocate in the judge of elections race in my home Hershey Road district, prompted me to get my name on the ballot this past November to offer voters an alternative. My candidacy did not succeed. But the concerns that compelled me to jump into that race are still before us.

Given the late civil rights leader’s efforts to advance democracy, Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day provides an apt time to reflect on two interconnected threats now jeopardizing our democracy.

The first is voter nullification and suppression, by way of extremist — and sometimes violent — partisan tactics to suppress voter turnout and overturn elections. The second is the continued discriminatory practices and beliefs that marginalize and dehumanize communities of color. Both issues are an affront to democracy, to the rule of law, to our shared humanity and dignity as American citizens.

Like many individuals, I watched the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with disgust and despair. I could not fathom how a group of self-professed patriots could show such little regard for the law, the collective will of their fellow Americans, and our democratic institutions. Worse still, in symbols, words and actions, “Stop the Steal” supporters on hand for Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally and subsequent attack on the Capitol clearly showed sympathy for authoritarian and racist viewpoints that conflict directly with the stated ideals of our republic.

Mere hours later, in disbelief, I witnessed eight Pennsylvania U.S. House members vote to contest the certification of the commonwealth’s electoral results, even though they had no factual basis to do so. Their allegations had been repeatedly litigated in courts across the country and were found to be meritless.

In my judgment, those associated with the events of Jan. 6, 2021, or those who refuse to repudiate them, have compromised their ability to serve in positions of responsibility within our government. These include the roles associated with the administration of our local elections. When “Stop the Steal” supporters set their sights on those roles, it is time to take notice and take action. We cannot let these efforts go unchallenged.

An effective judge of elections works to ensure that voters in a precinct can cast their ballot quickly and with as little drama as possible. Working with a team of inspectors and clerks from both parties, the judge works to process voters swiftly, make them feel welcome, answer questions and troubleshoot any issues. The judge of elections also interacts with poll watchers, local party committee members and, sometimes, exit polling representatives.

At the end of the night, it is the judge’s responsibility to accurately compile tallies, share them with approved poll watchers who report results back to campaign and party headquarters, and securely transport the ballots back to county election officials. The whole process demands a commitment to accuracy and honesty. In short, these public servants are carrying out a solemn obligation to communicate the collective will of the voters independent of their personal views.

Experience working the polls and managing a team, along with personal integrity, attention to detail, and a calm and measured demeanor are key requirements for the job. It is a position for those with no agenda other than to run a fair, open and efficient operation in accordance with the election code.

In other words, it is not a position for partisans, even though these judges can be elected by party. I believe that a fully partisan approach to administering elections — as represented by those who would challenge election integrity without evidence — is a dangerous development and should not be endorsed by Lancaster County residents.

As we prepare to officially commemorate the vision, work and legacy of Dr. King, our community needs to work not only on election integrity, but this related issue of the marginalization and dehumanization of our friends and neighbors of color. In my view, there is a direct connection between supporting the Big Lie — the baseless belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump — with its racist attributes aimed at diminishing the voices of nonwhite voters, and the efforts to perpetuate a status quo that accepts an underclass in our society.

I invite readers, particularly on MLK Day, to research and reflect on Peggy McIntosh’s article, “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack” (bit.ly/McIntoshPrivilege), to better understand the inequity that exists in our society and how it undermines our democratic principles. Those who espouse support for protecting democracy must not only oppose efforts to radicalize our election processes, but also work to dismantle the structural barriers that diminish the benefits and responsiveness of our representative government.

When the “inalienable” rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness outlined in our Declaration of Independence are routinely and systemically denied to the Black and Hispanic/Latino members of our community, the true legitimacy of our democratic experiment in the United States, and indeed Dr. King’s vision, remains unrealized.

Michael Corradino is a local academic and Mount Joy Township resident.