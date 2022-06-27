A recent article in LNP | LancasterOnline (“Proposed bills face scrutiny,” June 23) included several heavily biased and severely misleading quotes from opponents of our Empowering Families in Education Act and related legislation requiring schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum.

Although the article included quotes from our previous news releases on this subject, we were not contacted by LNP | LancasterOnline about some of the false narratives that opponents of our bills are now trying to spin. We welcome the opportunity to respond to the malicious attacks and blatant misinformation that are being spewed by the governor’s office and his favored special interests.

First, it is important for readers to understand what we are fighting for, and what we are fighting against. Parents have contacted our offices with grave concerns about the types of materials in school libraries, including drawings and other depictions of graphic sex acts performed by minors. In many cases, this content was available to kids without their parents being aware or informed about its presence.

To be perfectly clear, we are not banning books. That was a baldfaced lie levied by the Wolf administration and its allies. We are simply standing up for parents and children by allowing parents to opt their own kids out of having access to certain sexually explicit materials, while at the same time ensuring suitable alternatives are available for children to explore different worldviews and broaden their educational horizons.

Second, the mischaracterization of our Empowering Families in Education Act was shocking, to say the least. The way that the Wolf administration is twisting the intent of our legislation is disgusting, shameful and purposefully misleading.

We fully believe that members of the LGBTQ community are worthy of respect, understanding and inclusion. That is why we worked to ensure our legislation would do nothing to marginalize or harm members of these vulnerable populations in any way.

Specifically, our legislation would still allow organic classroom discussion, preserve counseling services for students who have questions about sensitive topics and ensure that anti-bullying curriculum remains in place to ensure all kids can learn in an environment that is safe and welcoming.

It was both outrageous and glaringly inaccurate for the Wolf administration to claim that our bill would “strip any resources available for LGBTQ youth” whatsoever. It does nothing of the sort, and willfully spreading these lies does a disservice to the people of Pennsylvania.

Furthermore, to mislabel our bill as “Don’t Say Gay” legislation is a purposeful attempt to confuse people about what our bill really does. Our bill ensures that parents have a stronger role to play in the education of their children when it comes to sensitive topics. It is not “discriminatory,” “cruel,” “denying their humanity,” “censoring educators,” or any of the other loaded terms the administration and its special interest friends are calling it.

All these terms pale in comparison to the outrageous claim by Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director of the LGBTQ Affairs Commission, without a single shred of evidence, that “these bills have emboldened far-right hate groups to mobilize to commit violence against LGBTQ people.” This shows how low the administration and its allies will sink in their baseless attacks on our commonsense, parents-first legislation.

It’s important to understand that our bill does absolutely nothing to prohibit organic, student-initiated discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill would not impact any of the endless slew of hypotheticals that opponents have thrown at us to make it seem as if our bill chills all classroom discussion of these topics — a student asking a teacher why another student has two fathers; two students discussing gender identity during lunch; a school offering critical counseling services to a student in the LGBTQ community. None of these examples would be prohibited by our bill.

Openly and brazenly misleading the public about our legislation is an act of political cowardice that deserves to be resoundingly condemned by the media, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and the public in general.

Do opponents of our bills really feel teachers should introduce gender dysphoria to first graders or show classroom videos about gender transitioning without the knowledge of parents? Do they really believe that parents should be prohibited from knowing if their child is experiencing gender identity issues? Do they really believe that graphic depictions of children engaged in sex acts should be included in elementary school libraries without any warning or parental notification? Do they really believe teachers should have more of a right than parents to educate young children about issues relating to sexuality?

We strongly encourage Gov. Wolf and his allies to refrain from spreading these false narratives purely for political gain and instead join us in putting parents in the driver’s seat of their child’s education — where they belong.

State Sen. Ryan Aument, a Republican who resides in West Hempfield Township, represents the 36th Senate District. State Sen. Scott Martin, a Republican who resides in Martic Township, represents the 13th Senate District.