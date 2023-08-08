Christopher Nolan’s film, “Oppenheimer,” tells the complex story of brilliant scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who, as head of the Manhattan Project, unleashed the weapon that ended World War II and still could make future wars catastrophic beyond imagination.

In the following years, Oppenheimer worked feverishly, yet unsuccessfully, to put that hideous genie back in the bottle.

Almost 80 years later, that effort remains undone, and the consequences of such a failure have never been more dire. The Strategic Arms Limitation Talks treaties and their successors, which restrained the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia, are in tatters. Russian President Vladimir Putin now openly threatens to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

China is building a nuclear weapons program to match or surpass the United States. The leaders of Iran and North Korea are on the brink of joining the nuclear club, of which India, Pakistan and Israel are also members.

When it had an atomic monopoly in 1946, the United States introduced a plan to the United Nations to put future atomic energy under international control and eventually abolish nuclear weapons production. But the refusal to provide a timetable for when the United States would cease production of atomic bombs and impound its existing stocks gave the Soviets an excuse to reject the plan. Negotiations went nowhere.

As the United States reduced its conventional force, nuclear weapons became more prominent in American military strategy. In 1949, when the Soviets successfully tested an atomic bomb, whatever interest they had — if any at all — also dissipated.

Thus, instead of a global system of nuclear disarmament, the United States and the Soviets developed a system of mutual assured destruction.

Oppenheimer described it graphically: “We may be likened to two scorpions in a bottle, each capable of killing the other, but only at the risk of its own life.”

The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 was a chilling reminder of such a system’s fragility when we stood on the brink of nuclear war. Perhaps more than any previous president, John F. Kennedy understood that even rational scorpions could lose control of events. After he had signed the Test Ban Treaty of 1963 — the first arms control agreement with the Soviet Union — Kennedy addressed the United Nations that September: “Let us move up the steep and difficult path toward comprehensive disarmament.”

Regarding arms control agreements with the Soviets and then the Russians, we continued climbing that “steep and difficult path” in the following decades. When President Ronald Reagan met Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1986, he urged an agreement to abolish nuclear weapons, not just limit them.

Reagan had also proposed developing and sharing defensive technology. Such technology, if successful, could be accompanied by dramatic reductions in nuclear arsenals, so that no country could overwhelm a effective defensive system.

Reagan’s far-reaching proposals got nowhere with the Soviets. In addition, there was profound skepticism within Reagan’s administration and among America’s NATO allies, who loved the comfort of an American nuclear deterrent that would save them from spending on their own defense.

Today, all should regret that the vision of a nuclear-free world was so cavalierly dismissed in 1946 and 1986. Now, there are more scorpions in Oppenheimer’s bottle, with other nations ready to join. How many scorpions can be trusted to act rationally, and for how long?

Of course, the journey toward a nuclear-free world is even more tortuous today than in Oppenheimer’s time. But never has the journey been more urgent.

What would be the value of the “Oppenheimer” film if the film community bestows awards on it, audiences flock to it — and then we all go about our business?

Let the best of us begin an effort with serious proposals to put this hideous genie in a bottle, where it belongs.

Must we wait for some nuclear cataclysm to bring the world to its senses?

Robert J. Bresler is professor emeritus of public policy at Penn State Harrisburg. He lives in East Hempfield Township.