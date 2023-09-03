Last week, the Lancaster County Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a plan to use $193,000 from a national opioid legal settlement to pay for two existing positions in the county district attorney’s office.

Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons voted to use the money to pay for a prosecutor and a drug enforcement team detective.

As LNP | LancasterOnline reported, Democratic Commissioner John Trescot voted against the measure, saying that while he supported the district attorney’s work and the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, he believed “the funds from the opioid settlement are for adding activities above what we’re doing now to address the problem as opposed to maintaining where we are.”

As this newspaper explained, the funding “comes from a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc. The county expects to receive about $16 million from that settlement in payments over the next 18 years.”

In 2017, the number of opioid overdose deaths in Lancaster County reached a devastating 168. This crisis led to the creation of the Lancaster County Joining Forces Coalition, a collection of organizations and individuals working together to save lives and marshal community resources to support recovery from addiction. Joining Forces helped to reduce the number of overdose deaths here by 36% to 108 in 2018.

This effort is an example of the type of improvements that could be developed and made more effective by a countywide department of public health. A nonpolitical health department could hopefully ensure that future decisions on how to spend money are made with the appropriate priorities that would benefit those most in need. Perhaps even more importantly, such a department could apply for funding from programs and grants specifically targeted to public health departments — resources that Lancaster County now is missing out on.

Ours is the largest county in Pennsylvania without a public health department. The local Partnership for Public Health estimates that Lancaster County has lost $27-28 million over the last 10 years because we do not have a health department. We are therefore not eligible for tax dollars specifically designated for municipal public health departments and grants distributed by state and federal agencies, as well as by public health charities.

According to the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine, the term “public health” “can be defined as government policies and actions whose goals are to improve the health of entire populations, primarily through preventive measures such as health information; immunization programs; and water, food and environmental safety.”

Although Lancaster County currently benefits from the efforts of individuals and coalitions — such as Joining Forces — working to address public health issues, it seems obvious that a public health department could benefit the residents of Lancaster County and have a positive effect on our quality of life.

As we begin to understand the long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of public health broadens beyond dealing with a novel virus that thus far has caused nearly 7 million deaths globally, and more than 2,000 in Lancaster County.

The pandemic made the need and importance of a public health department that much more obvious. But the pandemic also drew public health into our political culture wars, as Americans fought over measures aimed at curbing COVID-19’s spread — lockdowns, school closures, vaccine mandates and masking requirements. Can we somehow negotiate a truce and come to some agreement on effective action to address critical public health issues?

To do this, we must address political disagreements over the role and power of government in public health. The reality is that government investment in public health is cost-effective. Early prevention measures are cheaper than expensive crisis measures. As Benjamin Franklin famously advised, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Having a public health department would also increase the county’s access to data. Reliable, comprehensive data is critical to sound decision-making and devising the most effective strategies. Trying to enumerate a comprehensive list of public health issues is overwhelming and to be effective the focus must be prioritized and narrowed by community-specific factors. Effective action becomes impossible without the disciplined prioritization of goals.

In August, the county commissioners approved the appointment of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health as the lead agency for an overdose fatality review team.

The idea of this review team was initiated by Joining Forces. A Lancaster County Department of Public Health would facilitate the development of more programs like this.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the magnitude of public health challenges. But a county health department would be led by data-driven prioritization and a focus on the health issues most critical to our county. It also could help to rebuild trust in public health.

Yes, there would be costs to starting up such a department, but the result would be improvements in the quality of life and health for all Lancaster County residents.

Dr. Edward T. Chory is a retired general surgeon in Lancaster. He is a member of the board of the local Partnership for Public Health.