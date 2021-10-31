Ninety-three percent of homes with school-age children reported using online resources or online schooling during the first stage of the pandemic, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey in the summer of 2020. How did these families deal with the stress of schooling that occurred outside of school? Is the sacrifice of the comparative ease that comes with learning in school worth the protection from the threat of COVID-19?

This is a sore subject for many parents and students who differ on their views of what practices to keep, which ones to forgo and what new ideas to use. According to psychological, academic and social research relating to students, teachers and parents, the benefits of in-school learning far outweigh the sacrifices that come with education through the internet.

First, there is the issue of accessibility. For lower-income families, online schooling requires technology and internet access that may be hard to attain. Additionally, for many people, the resources can be difficult to understand and use, resulting in less effective education. This overreliance on technology in schooling can make it difficult for lower-income families to provide their children with the resources they need, which can result in the curriculum being shortened or shortchanged.

In addition, some important learning techniques and skills may not be available or as simple when put into use online. Certain courses require access to materials accessed in the school building, such as physical education, science labs, languages and public speaking. These subjects are taught and learned more easily in person. Another reason online education can be difficult is the amount of time management and focus required without supervision, the lack of which can result in less work finished and understood, and eventually in lower grades.

Important in face-to-face learning is the use of an instructor-paced curriculum. In online environments, students often are given the opportunity to choose their own pace and may fall behind if there is no one to keep them accountable. Another area where accountability is important is during exams, tests and quizzes. With easy access to the internet and other methods of cheating, a loss of a proctor can lead to devastating results.

Another thing to consider is the lasting impact of psychological stress and lack of access to everyday emotional support. Online learning can result in long strings of dates and assignments to keep track of, leading to anxiety during the school day. Being in front of a camera can be troubling for some students for psychological reasons.

However, the major loss that comes with being online is the lack of social interaction. On a normal school day, students can constantly interact and receive feedback from their peers. This is not always available online. Another psychological downside is the constant use of a screen. Impoverished stimulation of the still-developing student brain occurs when in contact with a screen, in contrast to true stimulation of the neural connections. Screens can produce more fatigue than normal, resulting in less than exemplary performance. Finally, screens release a blue light that can lower melatonin levels that help to regulate sleep.

Some may disagree and might claim that safety and protection from today’s COVID-19 health crisis is worth all the downsides that come with online learning. But if in-person schooling is conducted safely, students may experience the benefits of in-person education.

However, mask mandates can be troubling. Colossians 3:20 states: “Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord.” The Bible clearly gives the father and mother of a family authority over their children. I believe that parents should be able to make decisions for their children concerning masking and social distancing based on the doctrine of parental jurisdiction. Is the promised “extra” safety from COVID-19 worth forfeiting our God-given rights?

There are many reasons to support in-school learning in a day and age where safety protocols are largely debated, including extended accessibility, ease of learning and avoidance of the psychological effects that result from learning online. As both Americans and Christians, we should support this fundamental stance on education so that the academic future of our country can remain bright.

Alexander Hussar is in the 10th grade at Dayspring Christian Academy.