Lancaster County has a bail problem. And John Choma — who died following his imprisonment — was in jail because of a $5,000 bail set on a case accusing him of shoplifting $28 worth of items from Sheetz.

Both of the above statements are true.

I am the president of Lancaster Bail Fund, a nonprofit. We post bail for people who are in the Lancaster County Prison because they can’t afford their freedom pretrial. We do this for free. And because we get the money back at the end of each case, donations are used again and again, for more and more people.

John was the 10th person we helped. When John died in his sleep Feb. 7, he was 66 years old. He died five days after being released from jail.

There are many ways in which being arrested and incarcerated pretrial hurts people. In John’s case, it may have hastened his death by disrupting his home care and medication management.

This is the story of John’s final weeks, told with the consent of his friend. His story matters because it illustrates how our system can be arbitrary, wasteful and inhumane.

On Jan. 31, John was arrested on a warrant issued after he missed his Jan. 19 preliminary hearing for the shoplifting case.

The next morning, John was arraigned via video at the jail. There is no transcript or other record of the reasons the judge set bail at $5,000.

We learned about John on Feb. 2 and, using donated funds, posted his bail. He was released a little after 8 p.m., roughly 36 hours after arraignment and 48 hours after arrest.

I met John in the jail parking lot to give him a ride. He told me that he was hospitalized when he missed his Jan. 19 hearing. When I asked him about his arraignment, he said the judge must not have believed him.

He was wearing medical scrubs.

Because John was unhoused, when he was discharged from the hospital on Jan. 27, the hospital paid for a motel so John could receive the care he required from a visiting nurse. According to John, he was arrested at this motel when police ran the names of the motel guests for warrants.

John told me he had 23 surgeries over the last five years and took more than 20 medications. He told me and others that he wasn’t getting his medications at the jail.

At the Feb. 17 Lancaster County Prison Board meeting, I voiced a legitimate concern about how promptly and completely a person is provided care after arrest. Putting aside John’s claim that he wasn’t receiving his medications, it’s intellectually dishonest to assume that a perfect continuity of care is possible: There are practical, logistical barriers involved.

I also hoped to discuss how John ended up in jail in the first place. Because if we don’t untangle what happened, we will continue our harmful practices, needlessly revolving the most vulnerable among us in and out of jail at great expense to taxpayers.

When I spoke up, Lancaster County President Judge Ashworth and Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons attacked my credibility. Their criticism made LNP’s front page (“Warden rebukes assertion,” Feb. 18) and became the basis of an editorial calling Lancaster Bail Fund's social media posts “hasty and emotional” (“Pause before posting,” Feb. 23).

I appreciate LNP | LancasterOnline providing me with this opportunity to respond so that I can set the record straight and direct this conversation back to the issues.

Despite the claims by Ashworth and Parsons, John was in fact jailed for “just a $28 matter at the Sheetz.” If he was being held on anything else, John wouldn’t have been released when we posted bail.

The eight outstanding warrants referenced were for traffic matters. These warrants are still outstanding. This means John was not arrested on them. And, contrary to Ashworth’s insinuation, these warrants don’t demonstrate “a longstanding history of failure to appear.”

Five were for failure to pay stemming from a single traffic stop in July 2021. John was cited with five traffic violations for that stop. He was later found guilty of each and, when he failed to pay on Jan. 6, five warrants were issued.

The next day, Jan. 7, John was in an accident and cited with three traffic violations. He was taken to the hospital, where he stayed until Jan. 27. While there, three additional warrants were issued for failure to respond to the citations.

Also while hospitalized, John missed his Jan. 19 preliminary hearing for the shoplifting case.

Is this how we envision justice?

Was it necessary to pull an ailing man from a setting where he was getting treatment? Was it necessary to do so in the evening, when that meant he would be kept overnight before seeing a judge in the morning? And isn’t it time we move away from cash bail, especially for cases like these?

These are some of the issues I wanted to raise by sharing John’s story. Because he can no longer speak for himself.

To learn more about Lancaster’s bail problem and what we can do about it, join me virtually on YWCA Lancaster’s Listen Learn Lead platform at 7 p.m. Thursday. Register by visiting bit.ly/BailTalk.

Michelle Batt is a former public defender and president of Lancaster Bail Fund.