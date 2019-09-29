Let’s not act too surprised that we got to this point.
Part of President Donald Trump’s appeal to some is that he’s not the kind of man who restrains himself because of norms, laws or ethical principles. He only constrains himself when forced by a judge or when misbehavior no longer serves his interests.
So it should be with zero surprise that we learned Wednesday that in a July phone call to the new president of Ukraine, Trump pressed his own interests, rather than this country’s.
Ukraine faces a constant threat from the Russians on its eastern border, and for reasons unknown to the Pentagon and State Department, Trump was holding up $250 million of taxpayer money for military aid to help Ukraine defend itself. On the call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentions that he was almost ready to buy more U.S. missiles, but Trump asks for “a favor,” which was to investigate Trump’s political rival and the rival’s son.
Trump told us he’d do this sort of thing.
In June, Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’d welcome dirt on a political rival from a foreign nation. (“They have information. I think I’d take it,” were his exact words.) Even after special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — which Trump called a “hoax” and “witch hunt” — Trump tried to collude with Ukraine to affect our 2020 election.
Some background
In July, when this particular Trump scandal was unfolding, former Vice President Joe Biden was leading the Democratic field by a margin of 15 percentage points and beating Trump in head-to-head polling. Trump brags that he always finds a way to win — regardless of norms, laws, principles, or his oath of office.
Even petty criminals know you need a believable cover story to carry out misdeeds. Trump’s cover story was that he was concerned about corruption in Ukraine. This is simply not believable.
For starters, Trump’s former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, is currently serving time in prison for a series of federal financial crimes. Remember where Manafort got tens of millions of dollars in income, which he secretly and illegally hid from the U.S. government? Ukraine.
Recall, too, that Manafort made much of this money by skillfully bribing officials and interfering in elections to help get pro-Russia politicians elected in Ukraine. To get elected in the United States, Trump hired the man who helped worsen corruption in Ukraine. Now Trump was worrying about corruption in Ukraine?
In May, Trump's own undersecretary of defense for policy, John C. Rood, told multiple congressional committees that “the government of Ukraine has taken substantial actions to make defense institutional reforms for the purposes of decreasing corruption.”
Still, Trump wants us to believe corruption was the reason he dispatched his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine.
Cover stories only work when your team is on board with them.
Trump’s machinations
On July 24, as Mueller wrapped up his testimony before Congress, it became clear that lawmakers were not going to impeach Trump for obstruction of justice (among other impeachable offenses). Mueller had published two volumes detailing Trump’s corruption and obstruction, but most GOP lawmakers chose to ignore the special counsel’s findings — or worse, crowed erroneously that Trump had done nothing wrong.
Less than 24 hours after Mueller’s testimony, on July 25, Trump said this to Ukrainian President Zelenskiy over the phone: “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great.”
Trump was floating an untrue allegation that Biden had halted a corruption investigation into an energy company whose board his son Hunter served on. In fact, Biden, on behalf of the Obama administration, and in concert with many other nations with functioning democracies, had pushed for the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was viewed as doing too little to investigate corruption.
In the process of asking a foreign government leader to investigate a potential presidential rival, Trump pulled Attorney General William Barr into his machinations.
Whistleblower complaint
And, as we learned when the whistleblower’s complaint was released Thursday morning, even Trump’s own White House officials knew the president had crossed a line in asking Zelenskiy for help on Biden, after pointedly telling the Ukrainian leader that the “United States has been very very good to Ukraine.”
According to the whistleblower’s own words in the declassified complaint, some White House officials were “deeply disturbed by what had transpired in the phone call. They told me that there was already a ‘discussion ongoing’ with White House lawyers about how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the President abuse his office for personal gain.”
The whistleblower wrote of learning “from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to ‘lock down’ all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript. ... White House officials told me that they were ‘directed’ by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored. ... Instead, the transcript was loaded into a separate electronic system that is otherwise used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature. One White House official described this act as an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective.”
It’s important to note that Michael Atkinson, the Trump-appointed inspector general of the intelligence community, deemed the whistleblower’s complaint to be credible and urgent. In his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire said he believed the whistleblower was “operating in good faith.”
Maguire also said the situation was “unprecedented.” Indeed.
We are faced with corruption, an abuse of power, by our president who tried to persuade a foreign leader to interfere in our 2020 election because Trump was behind in the polls to his political rival. And Trump wants you, the American voter, to believe his unbelievable cover story.
Three years into this bizarre presidency, it’s amazing that Trump believes most American voters don't possess the critical thinking skills to think through the ridiculousness of his stories. Or the brazenness of his misconduct.
The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that Trump characterized the whistleblower as being “almost a spy,” and said, “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.” He clearly was referring to execution. Think about the kind of man who acts like a mob boss and then suggests we execute a patriot who called him out. This is what wannabe dictators try to get away with.
Trump will almost certainly get impeached. I used to think the Senate would never convict Trump because they’re afraid of him and his Twitter account. Now I’m not so sure that Republican senators won’t vote to convict him.
If they do, it will be because their constituents have had enough of Trump’s abuses of power and corruption, and senators want to get reelected. It won’t be out of the patriotism this “unprecedented” moment demands.
Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., is a former Army officer who served in the U.S. intelligence community. He is an associate professor in the business, organizations and society department at Franklin & Marshall College.