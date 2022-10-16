I knew a kid who starred in The Game of Life TV commercial that ran in the late 1960s and early ’70s. We grew up in the same New Jersey town. He played halfback on our Pop Warner youth football team, the North Arlington Chargers. I was a tackle. He got to run with the ball, to the cheers of the crowd. I got to block on the line where all I could hear was grunting.

My friend’s commercial would play countless times a day on local TV in metropolitan New York. I can still hum the jingle, even today.

You will learn about life when you play The Game of Life.

His freckled face was the first you saw, appearing on screen with a smirk, to say that he made a killing in the stock market that day. Then three other kids I didn’t know offered tidbits about their day. And then the catchy jingle would worm its way a little deeper into my ear.

No matter how many times I saw the commercial, I experienced a swell of recognition and something that I didn’t recognize as pride at the time.

At the time, it felt like envy. Envy is a big part of the game of life.

My friend was an ordinary kid with glasses and a broken front tooth, but in the game of life, he had hit the jackpot. He was on TV almost every day. The biggest thing I’d done in the game of my life was to win the good sportsmanship trophy at the end-of-season hot dog dinner.

For a long time, that’s how I saw my life. As a game. Just like the jingle said. And that’s the way a lot of people see life — as a game to win or lose. Because that’s what matters in the game of life.

For politicians, life is a game of elections. For businesses, life is a game measured by their bottom line. For students, life is a game of grades.

But is life really a game? Is a game the best way to understand life?

A game, by definition, is played by rules and the rules can be arbitrary. Skilled players learn to bend the rules to their own advantage. Often, that’s the difference between winning and losing in the game of life.

In our time, the idea that life is a game is so pervasive, we even tend to see religious life as a game of morals, traditions and commandments. Heaven is the ultimate prize for a life well played.

But Jesus seemed to see things differently, according to the story the Bible tells.

Perhaps the biggest complaint the religious authorities had about Jesus was how he taught that life was not a game. Jesus taught that life is a story. Jesus told stories; he didn’t offer rules to play a game.

And the stories Jesus told often subverted the notion that life is a game. Because if life is a game, then in Jesus’ telling, the most unlikely people kept winning!

Like the story of the corrupt steward who cut deals with his master’s debtors for pennies on the dollar and earns his master’s praise. Or the widow who loses a coin, finds it and throws a huge party that probably cost more than the coin she found. Or the shepherd who leaves 99 sheep to search for the one sheep that’s lost. And don’t forget the ungrateful son who squanders his inheritance and goes crawling back to his father, hoping to be put on staff as a servant, only to be welcomed with a sumptuous feast — much to his brother’s disgust.

In the stories Jesus told, the “winners” turn out to be “losers” and “losers” are ultimately “winners.” And it’s not a question of luck. It’s a matter of grace.

In the game of life, luck is the unexpected variable that works for you or against you. You catch a break, or the break catches you. Luck is the opposite of grace.

For Jesus, grace is baked into the story of life. And grace always works in your favor. The wonder of grace is that it works in everyone’s favor, if only we would stop resisting it. If only we would stop insisting that life is a game.

On Thursday, I watched what may be the final public hearing of the U.S. House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021. If the committee has done anything, it has meticulously documented the drastic lengths some people will go to avoid losing in the game of life.

Nothing is out of bounds: lying, cheating, stealing. Winning is all that matters — the only legitimate outcome.

And what these hearings have made abundantly clear is that people afraid of losing in the game of life can do nothing but lose it. And even if they win, we all lose.

However, faith does not give us the rules of a game. In Jesus’ telling, faith gives us the eyes to see a bigger picture, the ears to hear the eternal longing in a story that calls forth the best in us against all odds. That tells us make room for grace, to lift the light of hope, and to keep our hearts open for surprise. Always ready to begin again.

Because when grace is part of the story you live, there are no losers.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.