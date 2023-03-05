“What about you? Are you afraid to die?”

This is not the typical question you hear while greeting people as they exit the church.

To be fair, the conversation didn’t start there. It began as an inquiry about evil. Specifically, why does God allow it?

Which is still not your typical post-worship question. But that doesn’t mean people aren’t wondering about it. It’s always risky to assume silence means indifference.

The woman who asked was from Ukraine. She and her husband were guests at Trinity Lutheran’s Ash Wednesday service. Feb. 22 marked the beginning of Lent for Christians. Lent is 40 days of fasting, prayer and self-reflection that begins with the admonition to remember “you are dust and to dust you shall return.”

This year, Ash Wednesday also fell two days before the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

After some polite questions about my feelings on the war, the woman suddenly grabbed my wrist and demanded, “Why does God not stop it? The bombs, the killing? Why does God let Putin do it?”

Her eyes brimmed with hard tears. The urgency and pain in her voice went straight for the throat. I was taken aback by both her sudden intensity and by the timelessness of her questions. The roots reached all the way to the beginning of human history.

I thought of Jews in the Holocaust and enslaved Africans chained on slave ships bound for America. I thought of Rwanda, the Kurds, the Armenians, Jim Crow, the Serbs, the Croats, the Uyghurs.

I thought of every war ever fought, every child buried in the rubble of bombed buildings while they slept. I thought of every frightened young man handed a gun and a uniform and told to kill or be killed.

I thought of those who returned from war a hollow shell of who they were, and I thought of those who never returned, dying alone far from the people they loved and who loved them.

The Ukrainian woman holding my wrist was giving voice to all of it. Her question and her pain were as old as time itself: Why?

And then I thought of Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane the night of his arrest, praying that this cup might be taken away. Sweating blood in the silence that followed his prayer. I thought of his heartrending cry from the cross: “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” while he was taunted by those watching him suffer.

Finally, I said, “I don’t know why. I wish I did. Not sure that would change anything if I did. What I do know is that Jesus asked the same questions you’re asking.”

“But that’s not the same. Jesus had a plan,” she insisted, tightening her grip on my wrist.

“Oh, I don’t know,” I replied. “I think Jesus’ plan the night he was arrested was to avoid getting tortured and killed. But it didn’t work out the way he hoped either. Not that night anyway.”

Which is when she asked, “Are you afraid to die?”

Just as there are questions that we seldom ask out loud, the ones we do ask are not always the questions we want the answers to.

I took a deep breath and said, “It’s not a matter of being afraid or not. I have my moments of being afraid. Yes. I’m afraid I will die too soon. While there are people depending on me. People I love.”

Her eyes got softer, she let go of my wrist and I thought I saw her nod ever so slightly.

“Otherwise no, I’m not afraid,” I continued. “I am going to be with God. When I’m honest with myself, dying doesn’t scare me nearly as much as living does. That’s where evil comes from, isn’t it? My fear of living life except on my own terms. That fear causes so much suffering. In the end, all any of us can do is trust God in all things, and hope.”

“So, we should hope?” she asked. “Where is the hope? I can’t see it. Putin will never stop!”

Then she reached into her pocket and gave me a hard candy from Ukraine. “For you,” she said. “God bless you. Thank you.”

I watched her walk through the watery light in the parking lot with her husband’s arm draped across her shoulders.

They were gone before I could tell her that God sheds indignant tears just like she does. God speaks in every voice like hers that has the audacity to demand “why?” in the presence of evil, suffering and injustice.

I doubt that authoritarians such as Putin will ever stop the mad pursuit of grievance, suffering, destruction and death. I doubt they ever will give up the cowardly folly of demanding that life meet their warped expectations of power and privilege, everyone else be damned.

My hope is something else entirely.

So long as there are people willing to shed tears, willing to raise their voices and shove a stick in the spokes of human greed and pride — God is there. And where God is, there is always, always hope. Putin and his ilk have never prevailed and, so long as God is God, they never will.

I wish I’d gotten the chance to tell her that.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.