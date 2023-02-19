The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol released its lengthy final report in late December.

As historic as it is disturbing, it was not the first time the U.S. House of Representatives had investigated serious threats of violence aimed at stopping the constitutionally mandated count of the electoral votes for president and vice president of the United States.

“It seems to me that inauguration is not the most dangerous point for us. Our adversaries have us more clearly at disadvantage ... when the votes should be officially counted. ... I think it best for me not to attempt appearing in Washington till the result of that ceremony is known.”

That was not President-elect Joe Biden. That was President-elect Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 3, 1861, writing to New York U.S. Sen. William H. Seward, his soon to be secretary of state.

Although duly elected in a free and fair election, Lincoln feared what might happen Feb. 13, 1861: that the two chambers of Congress might refuse to meet, or be prevented from doing so, for the counting of the electoral votes. As Lincoln lamented, “Where shall we be?”

Fortunately for Lincoln — as well as for the Union and our democracy — Congress assembled. And Vice President John C. Breckinridge (who had lost the 1860 presidential election to Lincoln) humbly, dutifully and uneventfully opened, counted and announced the votes as required by the Constitution, certifying 180 electoral votes for Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. (At that time, 152 electoral votes were needed to secure an Electoral College majority.)

Unlike 160 years later on Jan. 6, 2021, Feb. 13, 1861, found Washington, D.C., filled with thousands of armed police, District of Columbia militia volunteers and regular U.S. Army troops, including guards at every cross street and sharpshooters atop prominent buildings.

In addition, the lame-duck president, Lancaster’s own James Buchanan, had not instigated any insurrectionists and had sufficient respect for the electoral process and our democracy to authorize the military and police to protect them.

‘Old Fuss and Feathers’

There were credible reports of an organized Southern plot to cause a riot at the U.S. Capitol, to seize the building, to stop the counting and to declare Jefferson F. Davis (the soon-to-be president of the Confederacy) president of the United States, even though he had not even been a candidate. That morning, a large, angry crowd tried to enter the Capitol to stop the counting.

Winfield Scott, though a Virginian, was as loyal as Lincoln to the Union and he was there with a substantial military force to prevent any such interference. The colorful commanding general of the U.S. Army was known as “Old Fuss and Feathers” because of his embrace of military ceremony. He declared that anyone attempting to disrupt the electoral count would be “lashed to the muzzle of a twelve-powder and fired out the window of the Capitol.”

The subsequent 36th U.S. House select committee report concluded that while groups such as the Knights of the Golden Circle, the Minute Men and the National Volunteers organized to seize the Capitol and to stop electoral vote counting and the inauguration, “too much diversity of opinion seems to have existed to admit of the adoption of any well-organized plan, until some of the States commenced to reduce their theories of secession to practice.”

The reality was that Winfield Scott was known to be a man to be taken seriously and he had told Lincoln’s emissary, the Illinois adjutant general Thomas Mather, “Say to (Lincoln) ... I’ll plant cannon at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue and if any of them show their heads or raise a finger, I’ll blow them to hell.”

Times ‘of great excitement’

Lincoln friend, colleague and electoral count teller Congressman Elihu B. Washburne, R-Ill., observed: “As in all times of great excitement, the air was filled with numberless and absurd rumors; a few were in fear that in some unforeseen way the ceremony of the count might be interrupted and the result not declared. And hence all Washington was on the qui vive (lookout).”

Washburne noted that the count proceeded “without incident,” and the election of Lincoln and Vice President Hannibal Hamlin was announced.

Somewhat ominously, however, Washburne continued that U.S. Rep. Thomas C. Hindman of Arkansas, “one of the most violent and vindictive secessionists,” insisted that Lt. Gen. Scott be informed that there was no more use for his troops in the Capitol.

John Palmer Usher, who later served as Lincoln’s secretary of the Interior, expressed surprise that the secessionists even allowed the electoral count and the inauguration to proceed without incident or even protest. “The secessionists dominated both Houses and they had it in their power to prevent the counting of the electoral vote. They could (also) have prevented (Lincoln’s) peaceful inauguration.”

Usher recounted that Seward was “apprehensive that Mr. (Jefferson) Davis might inaugurate the rebellion before Mr. Lincoln was to be inaugurated — that he would resist canvassing of the electoral vote.”

The day after the electoral count, the House Select committee issued its report of its investigation of the multitude of violent threats to the Congress, the Capitol and the counting process. It was shelved away in dusty obscurity in the Library of Congress until over a century and a half later when the U.S. Capitol and democracy were again threatened.

The ‘last best hope’

Curiously, the first invasion of any American capitol occurred here in the Keystone State. In December 1838, members of the Whig and Anti-Masonic parties (including then-state Rep. Thaddeus Stevens) clashed with Democrats over election results that would determine control of the Pennsylvania House. An armed Philadelphia mob invaded the state Capitol in Harrisburg; the governor armed the Pennsylvania militia with buckshot cartridges to counter the protesters. This became known as the Buckshot War of 1838.

After this, it would be 182 years before armed domestic terrorists would again invade an American capitol building — this time in Lansing, Michigan, on May 1, 2020 (this was followed by the armed invasions of the Idaho and Oregon statehouses later that year).

Then, of course, came the debacle of Jan. 6, 2021, when insurrectionists — instigated by then-President Donald Trump — violently invaded the U.S. Capitol and stopped the counting of the 2020 presidential electoral votes for more than five hours.

Lincoln had accepted war rather than disunion in large part to prove to the world and to posterity that a democratic republic “of the people, by the people and for the people” could survive and thrive. He viewed our democracy as “the last best hope of the world.” When some suggested not holding the 1864 election due to the Civil War, he insisted that it proceed, as to do otherwise would be tantamount to admitting democracy could not endure.

As we see some in the world looking to American insurrectionists as examples to follow, we must correct course and show the world and posterity again that democracy can and shall survive here and around the world. We must work to inspire more real patriots like those in Ukraine, not criminals masquerading as such, like those in Brazil.

As philosopher George Santayana famously observed in 1905, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” We had better improve our memory or we, and our democracy, shall be condemned.

We must remember. And be ready next time.

M. Kelly Tillery is an intellectual property litigator with more than 40 years of experience. A Lancaster County resident, he is the author of the books “Sidebar: Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer,” and “Sidebar, Too: More Reflections of a Philadelphia Lawyer.” He has written extensively on Abraham Lincoln.