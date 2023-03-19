Weeks ago, the green fingers of daffodils began reaching up from the ground for a handful of sky. When I walk our collies in New Holland’s Community Memorial Park, I can already see the green haze of budding oak and birch interspersed with the rusty red of swelling maple buds. It reminds me of the peach fuzz I had in middle school, in the springtime of my adolescence.

It’s only mid-March but spring is stirring. It is laying out its gown on the hills and valleys. The transition from winter to spring seems to be happening earlier than ever this year. Not that I’ve kept detailed records or anything. But I don’t ever remember our Knock Out roses having tender red shoots by the end of February. Or the honeysuckles putting out new leaves, preparing to conquer new territory on the fence in mid-February.

Even the daffodils were in full bloom well before the March winds came roaring in.

All of which only brings out the worrier in me. The dividing line between winter and spring is always fraught and tenuous, but this year, the bleary face of spring is staring into the bathroom mirror and reaching for a toothbrush before winter has cleared the dinner dishes.

It feels like watching two trucks sliding out of control toward each other on an icy highway. I am bracing for the collision even while I’m praying for a miracle. I worry about all these buds pushing prematurely into a season perfectly designed to snuff them out.

But I also worry that this is another indication of the changing global climate. Atmospheric rivers flow past us from coast to coast, inundating those in their path. This year, it snowed in Southern California and dandelions bloomed here in January.

The ongoing debate about global warming and climate change takes on the quality of Nero fiddling while Rome burns. Only in this case, Nero is making boatloads of cash while he’s fiddling. It’s like we are all caught up in a logjam and the faint rumble of the waterfall is getting louder.

Meanwhile, life continues to push ahead. I am amazed by its resilience. The way it can put on the brakes and wait when the cold returns.

I am astounded by the ineffable intelligence of nature. I pray it can survive us.

I’ve finally begun to clean up the garden I planted bit by bit during the pandemic lockdown.

It was my way of coping with the random sickness and death that engulfed us in the early months of COVID-19. I cut down the maiden grass and the feather grass so the green shoots scattered among the dead brown stalks could thrive. It felt healing.

The pansies in the terra-cotta pots didn’t survive the cold snap we had at the start of the season. It was too much for them. (Last year, they never lost their flowers — even in the snow. They looked a bit absurd with their blue and yellow faces and their little white caps.) It was ironic that a cold blast of a few weeks could be their undoing in a winter that never was. Life is fragile, life is tenacious and life is always unpredictable.

I never cleared our garden beds because of that bitter cold snap. It took me by surprise. I got distracted. And I suppose if I’m honest, I’ve been grieving the loss of everything I carefully nurtured over the spring and summer, what the winter took and never bothered to replace with its signature blanket of white. I expected winter to train the eye in the dazzling, monochromatic beauty of snow and sky, clearing the palette for the riot of color to come. Alas.

Now, the garden seems overwhelming. There is so much to do. So much that was postponed.

I got the wheelbarrow and rake out of the garage last week. In the end, I guess, it doesn’t matter where you begin — just that you do. And when I did, I saw all the surprises waiting. The perennials have tiny green leaves: the rudbeckia, the phlox, the delphiniums. Will the banana tree make it again? The hibiscus? It feels like grace, welcome and undeserved.

I remember how the hollyhock seeded itself last year. It laid claim to the bed I had reserved for dahlias. I thought of digging out the hollyhock, sticking to my original plan, but it seemed ungrateful. Like I shouldn’t tempt the random winds that have carried me all my life and left me here too, in the care of water, warmth and light — to thrive and to flower against what often seem to be incredible odds.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.