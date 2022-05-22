Angel’s story

I was born in 2005 in Lancaster County. I was raised in a Puerto Rican household with a mom, a dad, an abuela (grandmother) and two sisters who occasionally come over on the weekends.

Our household is predominately heteronormative — that is, being straight is definitely the preferred sexual orientation.

Growing up, I never had any interest in what was stereotyped as “normal” for boys. Going to McDonald’s, I always wanted the “girl” toy in the Happy Meal, and I always wanted the pink LeapFrog tablet instead of the green or blue one.

When I was in the fourth grade, a family member came out to me as a lesbian. I was disgusted, because I was raised to think that this kind of difference was out of the question and taboo. But then, in sixth grade, I start questioning my sexual orientation and eventually I realized I was gay.

That December, I came out to some of my family members, and I was shunned. One of them even threatened to send me away or put me in Christian “therapy.” I became deeply depressed, lost interest in my hobbies and worried something worse would happen.

But then I came out to my godmother, Aida, and she welcomed me with open arms. She had had similar experiences in Lancaster more than two decades before me.

Aida’s story

I’m Puerto Rican and was born in New Jersey. I moved to Lancaster when I was 12 in 1994, but even before that, I had learned that thinking differently — and living differently — was not OK.

At age 14, I went back to New Jersey to spend the summer with family. That’s when I saw my first drag queen riding down the block on their skates. They were stunning, and I was mesmerized. Then a family member began screaming slurs at them, and my heart sunk. But that queen yelled right back: “Honey, you will never look as good as me, so keep screaming, clown!” I knew that day that I could never be honest with my family.

At age 16, while attending a Christian high school, I began to question the philosophy of my Christian faith. It was also the time when I began to hurt myself in different ways because I was convinced I would burn in hell for who I was; I was convinced I’d never find my purpose. In my early 20s, I longed to be straight so I could finally be free from longing for women. I even got married to a man; we later divorced. The bright spots from that era are my children, who became my saving grace.

At the age of 34, I finally stood in front of the mirror and said to myself, “I am a lesbian!” I then fell to my bedroom floor and began to weep because finally I felt free, free to say out loud what I had been ashamed of my whole life. I am a lesbian! I came out to my children and my family. I got plenty of backlash, especially from some sanctimonious family members, who called me a disgrace and said I was going to hell.

So when Angel came out to me, I knew I could be the loving, accepting presence I never had and desperately needed.

So what does any of this have to do with a drag show, especially one that has recently gotten so much attention in our area?

Aida writes

Drag was the first thing to bring me joy after my family shunned me. I went to a drag brunch and met amazing queens who allowed me to share my journey with them and they shared their journey with me. I was enthralled by their freedom to just be! These are men and women transcending the gender binary with makeup and costumes or dresses, but they represented so much more. To me, they represented freedom.

At times, it’s lonely being a lesbian in Lancaster; when I go to a drag show, I find the support I need, even if just for a moment watching these men, women and transgender individuals break through with their lip syncing and dancing!

Angel writes

For me, the Lancaster Pride celebration in 2019 was the first opportunity I had to walk around in drag. It introduced me to feelings I hadn’t known before: euphoria in my appearance, an evolving sense of identity and healing. By 2021, I had about 200,000 followers on the social media site TikTok and a decent sense of style and awareness, but something wasn’t right. I was comfortable with the label “boy,” but I felt like there was something missing. And that’s when it clicked: I realized I was nonbinary — that is, I don’t identify as strictly male or female. So now I identify as bigender.

Drag was already a form of gender expression I was participating in, and with my newfound realization, I allowed myself to play more with my presentation. I began mixing androgyny with femininity, as that was what gave me that euphoric feeling, and it’s how I perceive my own gender. Drag to me means art: art that presents my gender expression with a blending and blurring of the boundaries of gender. Drag should not be a taboo. It’s a part of me, a part I am not ashamed of.

Angel & Aida

William Dorsey Swann, a formerly enslaved Black man, was the earliest-known self-described drag queen and the earliest-known American LGBTQ activist, according to Channing Joseph, an associate professor at the City University of New York’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

Channing’s forthcoming book, “House of Swann: Where Slaves Became Queens — And Changed the World,” tells the story of Swann, who hosted cross-dressing balls in the 1880s and 1890s in Washington, D.C., and cultivated a network of drag queens in the face of intense pressure from the courts and community leaders.

For both of us, drag was part of our growth, our understanding of our ourselves, and a celebration of our freedom and self-worth. I (Aida) feel lucky to have been able to share this art form with Angel at a younger age than it was shared with me.

But not all teens have access to this kind of art or mentors who can educate them on the role drag has played in our community. That’s why drag shows like the one the Hempfield Gay Sexuality Alliance hosted for the last three years are so important.

As one of our friends said, “Straight people think drag is about taking off clothes on stage. We must show people who do not know or do not understand (what it’s really about). ... These young people need to know their history!”

Drag is a part of our history. It’s a part of our community. It’s not erotic; it’s not about sex. It’s about self-expression, freedom and self-discovery. There’s nothing sinful about it. A drag show might just save someone’s life.

Miguel Angel Rosado is a junior and vice president of the Gay Sexuality Alliance at Hempfield High School. Aida Rivera is his godmother and a licensed practical nurse.