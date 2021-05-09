I remember it like it happened yesterday. Mom and I were traveling from New York to Athens, Greece, connecting in Frankfort, Germany.

Severe weather in New York delayed our departure and scrambled international air travel. In Frankfort, we had to rebook our flight to Athens. Mom took our carry-ons and looked for a seat, disappearing into the sea of stranded travelers. And I snaked my way in a very long line to the ticket counter.

Booking the flight, the ticket agent asked for passports. I had mine and said I’d be right back with my mother’s. When the agent informed me that I would have to start again at the end of the line, I responded: “No I don’t.” And turning from the counter, hands cupped around my mouth, I shouted: “MOM!” In a flash my mom appeared out of the crowd, her hand outstretched, waving: “I’m here!”

Moms know their children’s voices. Moms see deep into their children’s deepest feelings. Moms sense what directions their children will take — as toddlers and even as adults. Moms fret; moms hope; moms worry. It all just seems to be part of the gift of being a mother.

My brother and I have been blessed with an amazing mother who’s still with us. Our mom kept us on the straight and narrow, expected us to be kind and honest, supported us as we followed our dreams and reminded us to say our prayers.

She prayed too. And her prayers made all the difference. For there is a special place in God’s heart for the prayers of a mother.

Today we celebrate Mother’s Day. Today and every second Sunday of May, we remember and celebrate our mothers and those women who made a difference in our lives. Those who gave birth to us, those who nurtured and guided us, and those who built a foundation for our nation to grow.

Mother’s Day had an extraordinary beginning. It started not as a Hallmark holiday, but is rooted in something grander: a “movement” of the 1860s in West Virginia, a region divided and devastated by the Civil War. Mothers were called into social action to address the needs of the poor, especially women and children barely surviving in abysmal conditions.

Ann Reeves Jarvis, an Appalachian homemaker, organized a day in 1858 to raise awareness. She called it “Mothers’ Work Day.” Her message was urgent and the need great.

As a “Local Legacies” feature on the Library of Congress website explains, Jarvis and her brother, a doctor, also formed Mothers Day Friendship Clubs to teach mothers methods promoting greater health and hygienic child care. This was a ministry of relief and reconciliation.

Later, these clubs extended their reach, caring for soldiers wounded in the Civil War — both Union and Confederate — bringing reconciliation to a deeply divided nation.

“Jarvis and the women who joined these Mothers Day Friendship Clubs refused to take sides during the Civil War,” the Library of Congress website notes. They “provided nursing services” and taught hygiene methods “which helped save thousands of soldiers’ lives on both sides, North and South.”

That website continues the story: “After the war, Jarvis was tireless in promoting peace and goodwill among neighbors who may have differed politically.” She created a family picnic day honoring mothers called Mothers Friendship Day. Its “real goal, however, was to reunite alienated neighbors. Following a prayer, the band began to play ‘Should Auld Acquaintances Be Forgot.’ By the time they reached the word ‘forgot,’ neighbors were weeping and shaking hands.”

These compassionate and right-thinking women were binding up the wounds of the children of a broken nation. It is a legacy that speaks volumes in our own day.

Upon Jarvis' death, her daughter, who was named Anna and was a peace activist herself, held the first official Mother’s Day Celebration at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia. And in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson set aside the second Sunday in May as a national holiday to honor mothers.

The spirit of Mother’s Day beckons us to the care of the vulnerable and poor as well as to the reconciliation and healing of separated souls.

So this Mother’s Day, as in every year, gathering with my congregation, I will ask God’s special blessing for all mothers and women who nurture and show as near as humanly possible the love of God. On this day, especially, we give our thanks for the gifts that women bring.

And with this blessing comes the recognition that many mothers face serious difficulties. These COVID-19 days have underscored and intensified what is broken in family relationships, in this economy and in this society. Women, particularly women with children, have dropped out of the workforce in record numbers. Women, traditionally receiving only a fraction of the pay men receive for the same employment, scramble to put food on the table.

Women and their children again face abysmal poverty exacerbated this time by this prolonged pandemic. This plague — which harms blood-and-flesh people —leaves us with the task of binding up and mending those who have been harmed. It is work that calls each of us to action in the days and weeks to come.

But today — Mother’s Day — we celebrate our mothers, making calls or perhaps long-awaited visits. Today, on this second Mother’s Day of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remember the mothers who have died. Today, on this Mother’s Day, hopefully we begin to reconcile and restore relationships broken by human failings.

And then in the days to come, may God set us on the path to bring wholeness and health, respect and dignity, security and hope, and even joy to all our mothers — indeed to all in need in a nation with plenty enough for all to share.

And oh, yes, happy Mother’s Day, Mom. We love you!

The Rev. Barbara J. Seras is an Episcopal priest and attorney living in Lancaster. She is priest in charge at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Manheim.