Ptooey! For many old-timers, this word conjures up a familiar sound. This is the spitting sound made by those addicted to chewing tobacco. But, 80 or so years ago, the habit was common and spittoons were conveniently located around town to collect the “juice.”

But community sentiment and concern put an end to this public display of a popular smoking alternative. Even the spittoon centered in a 4-foot-square linoleum floor covering in our local barber shop was not sufficiently large to collect the offal produced by those with a bad spitting aim. So, the law put an end to one more personal-choice habit and a public health, disease-spreading problem.

I cannot remember any real public outrage over this loss of freedom on the part of chewers/spitters. But it is clear that a portion of our population swallowed (no pun intended) the personal choice infringement, and the spittoons and associated messes disappeared.

(Note: For those interested, for $32 you can obtain a vintage brass spittoon engraved with “Union Pacific R.R.”)

Public health won the spitting battle.

In my family, 101 years ago, there was a much different public health concern. My father, a hemophiliac (commonly known as a “bleeder”), was denied entrance into the Philadelphia public schools. His mother, a grandmother I never met, refused to allow my father to be vaccinated for smallpox; I possess correspondence dated Jan. 17, 1921, from the Pennsylvania Commissioner of Health.

Additionally, there are letters from the Bureau of Compulsory Education essentially making the point that no vaccination meant no public schooling. My grandmother stood her ground because of the risk that the vaccination might cause severe bleeding and possibly the death of her son, my father.

So, alternative schooling was necessary. I was never filled in on details of his education. But I do have evidence that my father enrolled in correspondence courses that eventually led to his successful employment as an accountant.

These two examples vary greatly. There was no personal health risk for the spitters who were told to stop spitting. Meanwhile, there was the rare potential outcome of death from a vaccination faced by my father.

Essentially, this boils down to spitters accepting restrictions on their freedom, while my father — faced with indeterminate but substantial risks — chose to exercise his freedom not to be vaccinated, along with accepting the educational restrictions.

I believe that my father and grandmother, along with the chewing tobacco crowd, made the right decisions.

Now fast-forward to today and the accumulated COVID-19 statistics on the safety and effectiveness of vaccinations. The facts support the definitive conclusion that the vaccines are both safe and effective. The statistical base supporting these conclusions in the U.S. includes nearly 500 million shots that have been administered.

Let’s discuss outcomes. Vaccinated individuals are far less susceptible to COVID-19 infections (termed “breakthrough infections”) than the unvaccinated.

And extremely important is the fact that vaccinated persons who suffer breakthrough infections will typically be less severely ill than those who are not vaccinated. Additionally, those vaccinated are virtually assured that they will not die.

For those debating whether to vaccinate, there is really nothing to support remaining unvaccinated. In my view, death is not a debatable option.

As a conservative Republican, I believe that a “freedom” or “liberty” excuse is not rational. Civilizations cannot exist without laws, regulations and simple acceptance of necessary personal restrictions.

Traffic lights, smoking restrictions, noise control and thousands of other “infringements” on our freedom and liberty make living on anything but a one-person desert island possible.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not violations of one’s political beliefs or party affiliation. Potential herd immunity is one of the successes of civilization.

I have a difficult time coming up with any excuses to not vaccinate, except for medical reasons, as with my father. I believe that a vaccination better prepares my body for community interactions and safety, because I will have far less chance to be a transmitter of COVID-19 to other people. I accept this as a personal responsibility.

The bottom line: Vaccinations are safe and effective. I know of no facts or reasoning that supports not receiving one, beyond a medical condition or being too young to be eligible for a shot.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.