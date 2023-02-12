I did not watch the body camera video of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols. It was a beating so severe that it resulted in his death three days later.

Not watching was an act of self-care.

Violence has a way of flattening and reducing people. Including the people who witness it. Violent images often outlive the memory of their victims. We forget their names and faces. We remember the bludgeoning.

Nearly everyone remembers the video of Rodney King being beaten by Los Angeles police. Few of us would be able to recognize a photo of Rodney King or know much about him apart from the violence inflicted upon him. A violent incident is a terrible summation of anyone’s life.

So, in the days after Nichols’ death, people on social media were asked — instead of circulating the police video — to share another one instead: a video of a younger Tyre, skateboarding joyfully. The 29-year-old dad of a 4-year-old son loved to photograph sunsets and skateboard, we were told.

Perhaps the most important thing about the police video was the fact that, once again, it showed that the official police version of events that day bore no relation to what actually happened when Tyre Nichols was pulled over in a routine traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly. When it comes to official police reports, this disparity seems to have become the rule rather than the exception.

The officers who beat Tyre Nichols were Black, as was their victim, compounding the sense of insult and injury. In his eulogy, the Rev. Al Sharpton noted that civil rights activists stood up, suffered and died to open the doors that those police officers (now former officers) walked through. “How dare you act like that sacrifice was for nothing?” Sharpton asked. To repay that sacrifice with violence and death magnified the pain of the Nichols family and the entire community.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia came to a very different conclusion. For her, that the officers were Black meant this wasn’t “an issue of racism or anything like that” — as if Black people could be immune from the pernicious assumptions of the American culture in which they were raised and educated.

Having served as the pastor of a primarily African American and Hispanic congregation for many years, I learned up close, and often through my own mistakes and blunders, that race always has something to do with it.

Racism touches all of us in ways we seldom recognize, playing its insidious message on a continual loop in the background of our lives. No one is immune.

For people of color, the danger and threat of that message unconsciously shape who they are in the world. They can never escape it. Nor can they fully confront it. It lives in the shadows and disappears without a trace when they try to address it. They become the problem if they try.

Isn’t this the same internalization white conservatives are afraid will happen if teaching subjects like critical race theory or African American history are allowed? Aren’t they afraid that white children will internalize history as a sense of guilt they must carry throughout their lives, placing them at a disadvantage when interacting with Black Americans and people of color?

They overlook, of course, the disadvantage Black and Hispanic people bear every day because we don’t teach those subjects, and instead, turn a blind eye to the influence they continue to have. Race? What race? Don’t be silly; we’re all color-blind here.

What happened to Tyre Nichols was, first and foremost, a profound failure of humanity. An ongoing human failure that produces distortions of race, worth, power and the inequities that still plague us today — from Black men in police encounters to refugees clamoring for mercy at the border.

What happened to Tyre Nichols was ultimately caused by the fact that the officers who savagely beat him did not recognize him as human. And they did not see him as human because their own humanity was drawn from their association with an institution established to preserve a status quo that views people of color as a threat.

The cycle goes on and on. We step up when our names are called to play the parts assigned to us.

Lent begins later this month. We will focus on Jesus’ teaching and healing, his suffering and gruesome death on the cross at the hands of those in power.

Jesus taught that our humanity is not defined by our association with institutions that wield power or governments or even national identities.

Our humanity is defined in relationship to the God who creates us and sustains us in love. Not just some of us. All of us.

You see, the police officers would not have been able to beat Tyre Nichols, American plantation owners would not have been able to enslave Blacks, the Roman police would not have been able to nail Jesus to the cross if they had been able to recognize their humanity as an outgrowth of God’s love. And acted out of that love.

So much in our world would be different if we could do that. Which is probably the biggest reason I didn’t watch the video.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.