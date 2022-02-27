Music can change so many things about a person. It can help to fight depression, change a mood or inspire. Music can be someone’s creative outlet to express themselves. There is no limit to what someone can say through music. Being creative is so important because it can help people solve problems and see things differently.

People can use music to express themselves in ways that they cannot do otherwise. It can also be descriptive or help express the exact emotion that the artist is feeling.

Music is so influential to me, because I listen to it every day. Sometimes, the best part of my day is listening to music. If I am in a bad mood or I just want to disassociate from the rest of the world, I will pop in my headphones and press play.

I also play the cello in the orchestra, exposing me to different styles of music that I would not normally listen to.

Music makes people happy by releasing serotonin in your brain. Music can improve the blood flow in your body as well as reduce heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels. Music often makes you remember things, thus creating feelings of nostalgia.

Another important thing about music is that it can make you more socially and culturally aware. Most music has a meaning behind it. If you are listening to a song about women’s rights, LGBTQ rights or anything of that nature, you can learn about it and understand it better.

For example, the lyrics of “You Need to Calm Down” by Taylor Swift mention equal rights and include the line “Cause shade never made anybody less gay so.”

If you listen to music in different languages, you can pick up on how people speak and use accents. I personally listen to a lot of different music, ranging from Phoebe Bridgers to Stromae. I can learn how Stromae, who is Belgian and sings in French, speaks and how he uses different accents.

Even if you are not musically inclined or if you have a bad singing voice, you can still enjoy music.

Adelaide Pusey is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.