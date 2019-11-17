My mind is made up; don’t confuse me with the facts. That phrase has been around since at least the mid-1940s and has spawned many variations, such as “Never let the facts get in the way of a good story.” We do like facts and truth, but we often like what we already believe even more.
In an op-ed published in The New York Times on April 29, Paul Krugman, referring to Republican arguments, wrote: “On issue after issue, what you see are multiple levels of denial combined with a refusal ever to give up an argument no matter how completely it has been discredited.” Talk about frustrating.
Scientists have long recognized that theories do not readily surrender to new facts, but yield the field only when a better theory comes along. Whatever may happen, events, like nature, abhor an explanatory vacuum. We prefer an inadequate theory to none at all. Even when better theories come along, we hold onto the old theory with devastating tenacity. Just ask Galileo about the reception of his finding that the Earth was not the center of the universe. Much theological thinking of the time was based on a geocentric universe, so the loss of that distinction had grave religious consequences. We do not give up cherished beliefs without a fight.
The more we have invested in a belief of any sort — the more we rely on the truth of any position — the harder we find it to incorporate inconvenient findings. Better to discount the new and hold on tightly to the cherished belief. Explanatory gymnastics take on the complexity of an Olympic routine. We keep acting on the old truth, wondering why it does not pay off, and follow the truism of try, try again.
Surely that tax cut for the wealthy will pay huge economic benefits this time.
Surely the next blizzard will convince us that global warming is a political myth.
Surely the old ideas are better than the new.
And those old ideas are better for attracting campaign donations from those who benefited most handsomely by the old ideas. Just maybe the way that political campaigns are financed is in need of revision. That, though, will be like attacking a well-defended fortress on a hill from a valley deep below. It can be done, but usually with great sacrifice. Politics is, indeed, a blood sport.
In an op-ed published in the Nov. 10 Sunday LNP (“Spreading disinformation within US is dangerous”), Bryan Stinchfield quotes from a recent book, “The New Rules of War” by Sean McFate: “The best weapons do not fire bullets,” referring instead to propaganda and disinformation efforts.
Perhaps we could say that the best weapons do not fire bullets but BS.
The concept of propaganda and disinformation appeals more to those supporting a position if it attacks other positions. Eager to go on the attack, the propaganda and disinformation, masquerading as legitimate information, is pointed toward opponents or toward those who have not formed a position. If the recipients do not check the veracity of the material, it becomes like an infectious germ, causing disease in the unsuspecting hosts.
Of course, if the initial recipient believes the propaganda and disinformation as well, that person’s position is strengthened without benefit of truth. Too many people believing what is not true is a recipe for disaster. Welcome to bulletless warfare. Fact checking is a good defense, but often it is difficult, tedious and discouraging. It becomes all too easy to avoid it, and then we are in deep trouble.
Holding on to the customary makes a certain amount of sense. It is familiar and, thus, more comfortable. The more familiar something is, the more predictable it seems to be, and in predictability there is a greater sense of safety.
Things that are predictable take on an aura of “the way it should be,” and philosophical/religious meanings may get attached.
We do not give up old comforts without a fight. The fight can last for centuries.
A characteristic of human nature — and of many animals too, for that matter — is the tendency to hold on tightly to what represents a substantial investment of time, money, blood, sweat and tears. It is hard to accept that the investment was not “worth it.” We hold on, unable and unwilling to admit defeat, failure or any number of other pejoratives. Just try harder, your luck will turn, whistle past the graveyard.
One of the many ways in which people are different is in willingness to accept change. Some are always ready to try new things; others are dragged kicking and screaming from change to change, year to year, century to century. It can make the process of governing difficult, challenging and verging on the impossible. Where, oh where, is the Goldilocks point — the porridge is just the right temperature. As Abraham Lincoln observed, adapting a line from poet John Lydgate, “You can’t please all of the people all of the time.”
Democracy is messy business, though most would say it is better than autocracy.
Unless … is there a philosopher-reagent handy? Probably not.
Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.