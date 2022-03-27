I hate pendulums. Don’t get me wrong. The first time I saw the giant pendulum at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute — its four-story Foucault’s Pendulum — I was in awe. There’s something peaceful and hypnotic in watching the pendulum swing back and forth.

So, what is there to hate? A pendulum swings between extremes. We find ourselves either at one end or the other. We use phrases like, “The pendulum has swung too far to the left (or right). It will swing back again one day.”

Is it human nature to find comfort in binaries? They’re easy but they conceal so much. There’s no certainty in the spaces in between. Computer language consists of ones and zeroes. We talk about good and evil, right and wrong, male and female, black and white, Republican and Democrat, either and or.

Every Saturday night, at the end of the Jewish Sabbath, we refer to God as the One who makes distinctions — between light and darkness, “us” and “them,” the Sabbath and the other days of the week, the holy and the mundane. The Torah sets this up for us from the very beginning. Literally from Day One, there are binaries. We have light and darkness, day and night. Apparently, the human hermaphrodite that God created on Day Six was too difficult for us to comprehend. The corrective appears in the second creation story in Genesis 2, where there is originally just a man, and from that man, comes a woman. Even the early biblical family stories are set out in binaries — Isaac and Ishmael, Jacob and Esau, Rachel and Leah. Neat boxes of absolutes seem to guide us and provide us with a sense of confidence and safety.

I remember learning years ago that most car accidents happen at dusk, the time that is neither dark nor light. In many ways, we learn that gray is dangerous. My teacher, Rabbi Lawrence Hoffman, taught that it’s precisely for this reason that we ritualize liminal moments — the gray, the uncertain. Poet Adrienne Rich, in her poem “Prospective Immigrants Please Note,” tells us:

Either you will

go through this door

or you will not go through.

If you go through

there is always the risk ...

If you do not go through

it is possible

to live worthily ...

but much will blind you,

much will evade you,

at what cost who knows?

The door itself makes no promises.

It is only a door.

We intuit that there is something to be learned in the gray, there is growth to be found, but we shy away from it. We’re afraid of it. Would we go through the door or not?

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the assault on Ukraine, I immediately condemned it, and I immediately worried about escalation, and I spoke about my fear that this wouldn’t end without a strong NATO military response, and I said that I would hate to have to make the decision to send someone else’s children into harm’s way. Someone immediately pointed an accusing finger at me, wondering why I wasn’t calling for immediate U.S. military involvement. Someone else wanted to know how I could even suggest that we intervene. I had to remind both that I hadn’t said either of those things. I used all “ands” and no “buts.” Sometimes, there are more than 50 shades of gray. It’s not a binary with easy yeses and noes.

Of course, we can’t spend too long in the gray. We can’t give in to paralysis. We must make decisions. When the people of Israel were trapped between the Egyptian army and the sea, the people, even Moses, panicked. A subsequent legend says that it took one man to finally walk into the sea in order for it to part. According to Rabbi Nachman (1772-1810) of Breslov, Ukraine, who founded a branch of Hasidic Judaism, the world is a very narrow bridge. We can’t let fear keep us from crossing.

As we face the dusk of uncertainty, I pray for the wisdom of our leaders, and I truly want them to agonize over their decisions. May security return for the Ukrainian people and may all those around the world who live with uncertainty find lasting peace.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.