I grew up participating in almost every sport, from soccer to T-ball to golf to cheerleading. I learned something different from each. I would not be the athlete, student, daughter or friend I am today without team sports.

I believe that every kid should play a team sport growing up because athletics teach crucial life skills at a young age. Sports can teach young kids life skills such as commitment, leadership and accountability; and sports can help them live longer, healthier lives.

For children, team sports offer important physical benefits by providing valuable physical outlets for their energy and an appreciation for exercise and nutrition.

If children begin sports at a young age, they are more likely to continue healthy habits in the future. This contributes to general health on many levels, including avoiding obesity.

The American Cancer Society notes another positive outcome from participating in sports: If you are continually active, there is a lesser chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Studies show kids will develop better bone and muscle strength, and have lower body fat and increased cardiovascular fitness. Participating in sports at a young age creates healthy habits that can last a lifetime.

Better mental health is a benefit, too. Sports help children reduce stress, improve life skills and perform better academically. Physical movement stimulates chemicals in the brain to treat mental acuity, as well as emotional well-being.

Exercise releases endorphins and serotonin. At the same time, it reduces adrenaline, allowing kids to let out their feelings.

The Canadian Lifestyle and Fitness Research Institute conducted a study in 2004 showing that athletes experience short-term relaxation after exercising along with “improved concentration, enhanced creativity and memory, better task performance and problem-solving and improved mood state.”

Playing sports allows kids to be physically active while improving their cognitive functions.

Along with a release of stress, sports provide kids with social opportunities when they are young, which affects their sociability in the future, an important life skill.

Teammates build lifelong friendships. Members of a team must have life skills such as patience, dedication and a desire to improve.

The web platform National Sports ID notes how athletes learn to solve problems correctly and efficiently while communicating their needs and addressing the needs of others. The most important skill taught, along with sociability and teamwork, is accountability. When a mistake is made, one must acknowledge and address it. Being able to recognize failure and learn from it is crucial to growth.

Children will show improvement in academic performance because of the positive influence that sports have on an individual’s mental and emotional health. The Army and Navy Academy in California conducted a study of its cadets demonstrating that those who play sports have better grades, pursue higher education and receive stronger jobs. The skills required and learned through team sports translate firsthand to schoolwork and grade performance. This is true of all athletic involvement, but especially of youth sports.

The recent focus on the negatives of playing team sports has included debates regarding verbal abuse, bullying and sexual violence. Though cases occur infrequently, they should be taken seriously. Coaches and administrators must participate in abuse prevention training and address all accusations immediately.

Whether a child spends one season or 10 years on a team, they will improve themselves. The kids who play team sports will have lower stress, a basic understanding of teamwork and more success in school. And they will learn how to stay healthy and active.

Athletes work hard and develop determination and commitment. They are taught crucial concepts such as patience, focus, memorization, teamwork and problem-solving.

After learning a sport, kids are inspired to perform better so they will work harder, practice more and enjoy physical activity for the rest of their lives. Members of a team may not always see eye to eye, but they hold each other accountable for performing at the highest level. As we mature through life, we should all aspire to hold each other accountable, be more patient and be good teammates.

Adde Hollander is a first-year student and lacrosse player at Franklin & Marshall College.