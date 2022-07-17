“The Court’s opinion and the dissent display a relentless freedom from doubt on the legal issue that I cannot share.”

— Chief Justice John Roberts’ concurrence in the U.S. Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overrules a constitutional right to abortion.

Absolutists on both sides of the abortion debate see the Dobbs decision as either an unalloyed good for saving human lives or a terrible setback for women’s rights. They favor the rights of one, either the developing child or the mother, almost to the exclusion of the rights of the other. Some us understand, however, the need for balance, care and circumspection in the matter.

The Dobbs decision is its own form of absolutism. It’s as if the Supreme Court is saying, “It’s none of our business anymore. Let the state legislatures decide.” You might even call it reverse judicial activism. I share Justice Roberts’ uncertainty and bent toward judicial restraint, even though his rationale was not persuasive enough to change the opinion’s outcome. Could his doubt be the ultimate expression of an American consensus?

As a conservative, I favor slow, incremental, prudent change. Our country had been on the way toward dealing with abortion laws in a democratic fashion before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision halted that progress. Roe was, as Ruth Bader Ginsburg once said, a “breathtaking” decision. It was a classic example of judicial activism. It set off the abortion culture wars.

The Dobbs decision returns the matter to the states, but about 50 years too late. Three generations of Americans have understood abortion to be a right, grounded in a presumed right to privacy, and protected by the Constitution. To suddenly upend that understanding creates all kinds of questions as to how to regulate and enforce myriad new laws. For example, how will other rights such as freedom of travel and association be protected now that they have suddenly been thrust into question?

Some states are moving quickly to further restrict abortion rights or already have done so with trigger laws that went into effect as soon as the decision was released. In Pennsylvania, nothing changes immediately as a result of this ruling. Abortion is permitted in the commonwealth up to 24 weeks, after which it is restricted only to instances in which the life or health of the mother is endangered. Several much more restrictive bills, including a proposed constitutional amendment, now are being considered in the state General Assembly.

A personal story

It is important to note that two types of abortion exist: spontaneous and elective. Spontaneous abortion is known as miscarriage to distinguish it from the willful act of electing to end a pregnancy.

I was blessed to give birth to five healthy babies, but along the way I had a spontaneous abortion — a miscarriage. At nine weeks, I visited my doctor, and we heard the heartbeat. At 14 weeks, the heartbeat was no longer there. The baby had died. I underwent the surgical procedure (dilation and curettage) necessary to remove the remains, which also happens to be one of the same surgical procedures used for early elective abortions. We cried over this precious child we lost, and we gave our child a proper burial. I never once thought I had simply lost an unviable clump of cells.

Imagine if a so-called “heartbeat” law — a measure now being considered in Pennsylvania — had been in effect at that time. Those laws would prohibit elective abortion after the point at which a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Would my doctor and I have had to report this spontaneous abortion to the authorities? Who would get to decide if I was “allowed” to undergo the necessary surgery, and when? Would my doctor and I have had to prove it was a spontaneous abortion in order for both of us to avoid being charged with a crime? I believe many people would understand this to be government overreach and a gross violation of personal privacy and bodily autonomy. It would create a reporting and enforcement regime for doctors and patients that would engender more chaos than already exists.

Look at the state of abortion politics today. The political right espouses “freedom” above all as its rallying cry. The irony is that while people on the right so vociferously demand that government stay out of the way when it comes to gun rights or mask and vaccine mandates, they simultaneously press for more extreme government intervention in restricting elective abortion. Just as the right tends to go too far with government overreach in this matter, the left often espouses an anything-goes attitude.

The political left oversimplifies elective abortion as if it has no more moral weight or societal impact than a decision to remove a mole from an arm. Some on the left have even resisted legislation aimed at ensuring safety protocols and medical credentialing in abortion facilities; they claim such laws would restrict “access” to elective abortion rather than seeing those measures as ways to ensure women’s safety.

Some solutions

The reality is that the making or rescinding of abortion laws only can take us so far. It will continue to be the good work of civic institutions such as churches, education professionals, community benefit organizations, crisis pregnancy centers and adoption agencies that further accelerates the decadeslong downward trend of elective abortion in America. Minds are changed when hearts — not necessarily laws — are changed.

There are many reasons why women who cannot, or are not willing to, become mothers seek elective abortions. Likewise, there are many ways we can work together to make those abortions even rarer, to alleviate some burdens those women face and to honor the dignity and worth of both mother and child.

I believe that in order for elective abortion to be safe, it must remain legal with restrictions that balance the health of the mother with the life of the child. The political right should accept the need for expanded and equitable social and health services. The political left should accept expanded child tax credits and promote adoption as the life-affirming choice it is.

In his opinion in Dobbs, Chief Justice Roberts also wrote: “If it is not necessary to decide more to dispose of a case, then it is necessary not to decide more.” That’s the essence of what it means to have a conservative judicial temperament. It is judicial restraint at its finest. Roberts understands the need to go slow with matters that will suddenly (again) disrupt society and change people’s expectations. As the Supreme Court now removes itself from the contentious debate over abortion law, it will be up to us as citizens to work together courageously and compassionately to find democratic solutions that respect all the lives involved.

Ann S. Womble is a Lancaster Township resident and former member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.