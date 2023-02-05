After a white police officer murdered George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in 2020, so many of us white Americans said a light had been turned on; we vowed to believe Black Americans when they told us about their treatment at the hands of law enforcement and the criminal justice system. Many of us expressed support for reforms to policing and sentencing.

So what have we changed?

The research and advocacy group Mapping Police Violence gives us some new statistics to consider: In 2022, police killed 1,192 people. Black people, who make up 13% of our country’s population, comprised 26% of those fatalities.

Yet another chapter in the reckoning that never happened is unfolding here in Lancaster County. The fate of Taylor Enterline — a young Black woman recently convicted of rioting charges stemming from a 2020 protest — is in the hands of Judge Merrill Spahn, who will soon determine her sentence.

If he chooses to incarcerate her — a promising young Black woman with a previously spotless record — it will amplify the repercussions of being labeled a “criminal” who now faces overwhelming roadblocks to her success from every angle.

As a result of her recent felony conviction, Enterline will struggle to be hired for a job in her field, to be approved to rent a home, to earn enough money to live. She will face distrust and rejection from authority figures who will influence everything from her career to her physical well-being.

Every convicted felon faces these experiences, but data proves they’re disproportionately punitive for Black Americans. The disparities don’t only apply to felons; Black girls face harsher discipline than their white peers for the same infractions — a lesson Enterline learned growing up in Manheim. She’s been told to “pick cotton,” among other slurs and instances of prejudicial treatment that have become even blatant and more frequent since the 2016 presidential election, she told Vice News in a 2021 interview.

Given our nation’s history, plus two years of fearmongering by local public officials, it’s no surprise that Enterline was convicted. A jury of her peers, nearly all of them white — none of them Black — found her guilty, after only 90 minutes of deliberation. She was convicted on five out of six of the repetitive charges piled on by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office: riot, failure to disperse, obstructing highways, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.

The protest and arrest

Enterline, 23, told Vice News she got involved in community activism during high school after absorbing story after story about young unarmed Black people, such as Tamir Rice and Sandra Bland, dying during police encounters. She also cited a 2018 incident in which Lancaster city police used a Taser on an unarmed Black man as he sat on a street curb, confused by what he said were conflicting commands shouted by two officers.

On the day of her arrest, Enterline had joined a protest following the fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz, a mentally ill Lancaster city resident.

Enterline had no indication that a handful of individuals would show up hours into the protest to break windows and throw water bottles at a phalanx of police officers. Those individuals did not act in concert with the more than 100 Lancaster County residents who were peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to assemble — including Enterline, who was serving as an impromptu medic and water distributor for those blinded by the tear gas and pepper spray deployed by police.

Enterline says officers emerged from a van to corner and arrest her as she was leaving the protest, concerned about the police’s escalations. They would go on to shackle her from head to toe when transporting her to the county prison.

The county’s overall handling of the situation has earned national headlines for its absurdity, including in Newsweek and Fox News (even the latter called her original bail amount “whopping”).

I covered the story for Pennsylvania Capital-Star when District Judge Bruce Roth chose to ignore the law, which stipulates that bail is not meant to be punitive and must be affordable to the defendant. The excessive $1 million bail imposed on Enterline seemed to be intended to intimidate the community — particularly our Black and Hispanic residents.

It was her first-ever arrest. Her only arrest.

In the shadow of her trial

I listened as a community leader read a statement from Enterline’s mother, Mary Enterline, about her altruistic daughter to the crowd that had gathered in support of Taylor and other arrested protesters at a news conference organized with the American Civil Liberties Union. Thank goodness they were there to help hold the court accountable — Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker reduced her bail (and that of other arrested protesters) to $50,000, unsecured.

I watched via Twitter as Enterline, who had made her account private following her release on bail, wrote about struggling under the burdens of depression, anxiety and dread to finish her last two years of college in the shadow of her looming trial.

It’s a testament to her courage that she graduated from West Chester University this past December with a degree in criminal justice and a double minor in youth empowerment studies and women and gender studies.

I hope Judge Spahn searches for Taylor Enterline’s name on this newspaper’s website and reads the 2018 and 2020 articles on her participation in public forums and dialogues about gun violence, school shootings and racism. A June 2018 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial — highlighting young people who inspired hope for the country’s future — noted that Enterline had helped to organize a local town hall on gun violence in schools at Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster.

The judge ought to visit WCUquad.com to read the articles supporting Enterline published in her school’s student newspaper. “Taylor Enterline is, by all accounts, the best of us. She has dedicated her adult life to calling out and fighting injustice, even to the point, as has been demonstrated by this situation, of putting herself at risk,” a column in that student newspaper noted.

In these articles the judge can read about a passionate and principled young woman who has a heart for justice — especially concerning vulnerable populations — and has been consistently admired by her elders, educators and peers.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day last month, Lancaster County elected officials shared quotes from King — one of our country’s most celebrated protest organizers — on social media. But their actions reveal that despite protest being part of the American fabric, they would like to effectively ban it in Lancaster via threat of incarceration, financial ruin and other excessive punishments.

Shoving Enterline into prison would not be an act of public safety or restitution, but one of reprimand to the community. She belongs with her family and friends, applying for jobs and savoring the excitement of knowing her life is still ahead of her. Our community is made better by her presence — tearing her from her home would not be justice.

Spahn can do right by our community and Enterline by acting with discretion, imposing the minimum sentence allowed under law and suspending it.

Lauren Manelius grew up in West Hempfield Township and now lives in Lancaster city. She is employed by the state House Democratic Caucus; this column reflects her personal views.