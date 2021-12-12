Social media offer an awesome way to communicate online, but one thing not many people think about is how much it can influence and hurt other people.

Social media can drive you to do something you don’t really want to do, or even make you so self-conscious you don’t even want to look in the mirror. I feel like everyone has had those thoughts that you have to look a certain way to be attractive.

I don’t think people realize that there’s no perfect type in beauty. This is why I think people need to recognize that social media messes with you; it messes with your mental health. It tends to put stuff in your brain that you shouldn’t worry about or be dealing with. This is something I really worry about.

Something I think we should do to help prevent this problem is pay a little more attention to how much time we are spending on our phones. It’s just not good for your brain if your daily phone use is six hours a day.

Parents should just pay a little more attention to their kids, especially for this reason. Just checking up on them every now and then could make a huge difference.

These are just a couple of my thoughts about how social media influences mental health and how we could possibly prevent some of the harms.

Isabelle Heagy is in the ninth grade at Warwick High School.