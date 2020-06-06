Crisis often brings out the best in people. In the midst of the current pandemic and its varying effects on all of us, we are witnesses to many stories of love and sacrifice.

There are no words of commendation equal to the extraordinary efforts so many people have displayed, especially health care professionals and essential workers. These true life experiences have bolstered our spirits and reminded us of the good in people. Love of country and love of others have been on full display.

Another story of sacrificial love took place in fall of 1945, just three months before the end of World War II in Europe.

Sgt. Joseph George, of Waynesboro, Franklin County, just 18 years old, was stationed in Lorient, France. George was preparing to go on patrol that evening just as he had the night before. He told his friend, Pvt. James Caudill, that he was tired and scared. Caudill offered to take his place that evening, pointing out that at age 36, he was nearly 20 years older than George and already had been blown off a torpedoed ship in the English Channel.

“You’re young. Go home. Get married. Live a rich, full life,” Caudill said. And then he went on patrol. A few hours later he was killed by a German sniper.

George returned safely home. He married and fathered five sons. One of them is Princeton professor Robert George, an American legal scholar and political philosopher. Actively devoted to defending the values required for a just and free society, George once was described as “this country’s most influential conservative thinker” by The New York Times.

In John 15:13, Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

The story of Pvt. Caudill and Sgt. George makes us realize, in a much deeper way, what a tremendous gift this is. George’s son, the professor, knows that his father lived because his friend died in his place.

Joni Eareckson Tada, author, radio host and founder of Joni and Friends, a Christian ministry for people with disabilities, talked on a recent podcast about the only love that defines all other loves, which is the love of God.

“The love of God costs something,” she said, recalling how, when she was 17, she lay paralyzed in a hospital bed after breaking her neck in a diving accident. Her mother would stand by the guardrail of her hospital bed for hours on end, holding books up so her daughter could read them.

“Those sacrificial hours my mother spent by my bedside displayed a far deeper love than I ever imagined,” she said. “I think that is such a sweet picture of the love of God and its greatness, all because of what it costs. What it cost him, his precious Son. ... So you think: What could God the Father possibly prize so much that it would be worth assigning his own dear Son to brutal torture? What could possibly be worth the excruciating death of the apple of his eye? How about your salvation and mine?”

Our current reality perhaps speaks even more vividly to this. George Floyd’s name has emerged as the latest illustration of a man, a brother in Christ, maliciously and inhumanely sacrificed at the hands of a system and a person gone wrong.

According to Christianity Today, Floyd moved to Minneapolis in 2018 for “a job opportunity through a Christian work program.” That website reported that people in Floyd’s Houston neighborhood knew him “for how he lived for decades — a mentor to a generation of young men and a ‘person of peace’ ushering ministries into the area.”

At Resurrection Houston, Floyd “lent a helping hand as the church put on services, three-on-three basketball tournaments, barbecues, and community baptisms,” Christianity Today noted.

In an undated video, Floyd is shown lamenting the loss of the younger generation to guns and violence.

I am certain George Floyd did not realize that on May 25, he would meet his Savior face to face as he was pinned to a curb with a police officer’s knee on his neck. Nor would he — or could he — have imagined the ensuing protests that would erupt. History is yet to be written of the changed lives that will follow this brutal act.

Yet George, Joseph and Joni know this reality: The love of Jesus Christ that pursues each one of us knows no bounds — it is never quarantined. Don’t stop loving others, because God never stops loving us.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.