If expectations prove correct, later this month the U.S. Supreme Court will be ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case is monumental due to its focus on abortion rights. Thanks in part to a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the court appears intent on overturning Roe v. Wade or, at a minimum, narrowing its holding significantly.

Make no mistake, I will shed no tears at Roe’s demise. Nevertheless, I won’t pretend that overturning Roe will solve the issue of abortion in the United States. Estimates from the Brookings Institution indicate that Roe’s reversal and the anticipated state-level abortion restrictions that would follow would result in a 14% reduction in abortion nationwide.

That’s not zero, but for someone who’s participated in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., a 14% drop seems rather anticlimactic for a 50-year fight.

The reality is that our American culture is not suited for a society in which abortion is universally illegal. When it comes to pregnancy, the American impulse is to tolerate it so long as it doesn’t interfere with our economic interest.

But human dignity demands something more audacious. In order to win this fight, it will require a societal shift in our view of human life and, specifically, human dignity.

There’s nothing surprising about an unplanned teen pregnancy ending in abortion. The numbers are damning. Fewer than 50% of teen mothers graduate from high school, and fewer than 2% of them earn a college degree before the age of 30.

There are plenty of statistical aberrations we can point to; many times they’re coupled with heartwarming stories about women who carried their pregnancy to term without sacrificing their ambitions. However, these cases are just that — aberrations. And, while touching, they don’t appreciate the stark reality that single motherhood places upon women.

Among teen mothers, the costs are magnified and go beyond financial and educational limitations, extending to the future awaiting their children. A son of an adolescent mother is 2.7 times more likely to be incarcerated than a son whose mother didn’t have children until her early 20s. Daughters are also 39% more likely to become pregnant in their teenage years.

The story doesn’t stop with teen mothers. The United States has the highest rate of single-parent households in the world, and the results are self-evident. Without having two parents in the home, children and the single parent face significant disadvantages.

To paraphrase progressive jargon, it takes more than a single mom to raise a child; it takes a village, and the reality that abortion is seen as a necessity in our society is due to the failure of that village.

Unlike progressives, however, I don’t believe that the village is the state. Instead, the deconstruction of the family seems to hold much of the blame for these failures.

Americans, however, may disagree with either proposition — the broad support for legal abortion seems to reject a desire for any village at all.

A pregnant teenage girl is fully aware that she isn’t capable of meeting her child’s needs and that the costs to do so would cripple her future. And what has our society decided to do about it? Well, for starters, we offer her a service — at little to no financial cost, of course — to extinguish the human life inside her.

That may not strike you as very charitable, but it’s the social policy we’ve managed with for 50 years. Despite their varying political differences, the left and the right are both saying the same thing: We don’t care about women, primarily younger women. We don’t care about her baby or the situations they’ll encounter, should she choose life.

In some sense, those on the left are more upfront with their indifference. They don’t want women to have to look at an ultrasound photo and listen to a fetal heartbeat through a stethoscope. “Just terminate it,” they say, “and don’t come to us if you suffer from postpartum trauma.”

Those on the right are a bit more calculated. They want younger women to rest in the moral satisfaction that, despite ruined economic prospects and a child who may be more prone to crime, “You made the right decision.”

One of the most corrosive elements in our political discourse is the willingness of opportunists to stand on the graves of children in order to boost their own political capital.

Human dignity must apply to all. Whether it’s “children in cages,” Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients or, in this case, the unborn, innocence is innocence and our complicity in any sort of partisanship that exploits their dignity is detestable.

If we followed the Golden Rule, maybe more than 14% of abortions would be stopped. I imagine that if the man who originally preached the Golden Rule were here today, he’d support the undoing of Roe v. Wade, but I also think he’d find the same Pharisees he criticized 2,000 years ago. Pharisees who are so preoccupied with the law that they lose sight of those suffering under it.

As we anticipate a post-Roe era, ask yourself this: Will the statistics improve for the affected women and their newborns? Real, meaningful change demands that it does.

Joe Mohler is a committeeman for the Lancaster Township Republican Committee and its former chairman.