Pluralism of religious expression, along with ethnic diversity, feature prominently in the history of our nation, providing people with opportunities for greater understanding of others and the possibility of reflecting more thoroughly on their own beliefs.

The U.S. Constitution helped to enshrine this pluralism by ensuring freedom of conscience in the Bill of Rights. The founders of this nation rightly thought they were creating something new in the history of the world, a novus ordo seclorum — a “new order of the ages,” words found on the great seal of the United States on every $1 bill.

In the mid-1780s, a delegate from Pope Pius VI in Rome visited the new nation to assess the condition of the Roman Catholic Church here. As he always did, he went first to the government (in this case, Congress) to request permission for his visit. Members of Congress responded with puzzled looks, explaining that they had no authority over churches. This stunned the papal delegate, as he had never encountered this circumstance in his previous travels.

Prior to the political and intellectual revolutions of the 17th and 18th centuries, the common pattern in religion in Europe saw the monarch determining the religion of the state. Not much room for dissent existed. The Christian church often functioned as an arm of the state. The British Parliament, for instance, required the Church of England’s Book of Common Prayer to be used in all the churches.

In 1689, the famous “Essay Concerning Human Understanding,” written by English philosopher John Locke, was published. Locke noted that human understanding is limited, so a society must allow different ideas to be expressed. This proved to be one root of the modern notion of a pluralistic society — a very strange idea in history. Before that time, in the European background of most of the colonists, faith and society were so closely tied together that it seemed impossible to have more than one faith in society. If there were competing faiths, people agreed, chaos would prevail. People would kill one another, and it would be impossible to live in such a situation.

Freedom in the US

But the new United States of America posed a unique situation: free exercise of religion, detached from the control of government. This idea developed from a number of historical sources, among them:

— Locke’s view of human understanding and the necessity of allowing varying viewpoints.

— The Puritan Roger Williams’ insistence on equal liberty of conscience and freedom from government control. (“Whenever government touches religion, it corrupts it,” Williams asserted.)

— Anabaptist groups (such as Mennonites) who wanted no state control of the church.

— Rationalists, Unitarians and other freethinkers who opposed any coercion of religious thought.

— Other small minority groups who opposed a state church because it made them second-class citizens.

From almost the beginning of the Colonial experience, pluralism of religious expression prompted the developing society to eventually be organized without any one legally dominant religious community.

Sometimes religious pluralism happened by design, as when William Penn invited a wide variety of groups to settle in his new Colony of Pennsylvania. Sometimes it happened by practical necessity, as in New Amsterdam (now Manhattan). Some pastors wanted to outlaw Jews in Pennsylvania, but an outcry from many other members of the community convinced the Legislature otherwise, so the law did not pass and Jews remained.

The founders’ views

In the debates forming the U.S. Constitution, James Madison, a member of the Episcopalian Church, argued that not only is full religious liberty required for government to function properly, it is required for the good of religion itself. He argued, “If you want pure, effective, real and lively belief, then do not use coercion to support it.” Madison went on to maintain that the Christian religion “disavows a dependence on the powers of this world.”

Because of his passion for the protection of minority dissenters and his disgust at any coercion, Madison became one of the principal architects of the First Amendment to the Constitution. He noted that the new nation served as a refuge for all sorts and conditions of humanity, “offering an Asylum to the persecuted and oppressed of every Nation and Religion.”

Along with his close friend Thomas Jefferson, Madison believed that truth is great and will prevail if left to itself. Both coercion of religion and restraint of religion were prohibited in the Constitution. Moreover, the Constitution required no religious test for public office. The natural weapons of truth are free argument and debate, “errors ceasing to be dangerous when it is permitted freely to contradict them,” Jefferson wrote.

Madison assumed that all denominations and religious groups should be free to advance the spiritual welfare of the people. He, Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin agreed that religion served as a prompt to virtue, which good government required. Franklin, in fact, donated money to all of the religious organizations in Philadelphia because he thought all were doing their part in making good citizens.

A strong feeling arose that government had no competence to decide on matters of religious faith, and thus the founders ensured that no particular religious viewpoint gained any position of legal privilege. The First Amendment, however, does not mean that religion is unimportant. On the contrary, the founders believed that free exercise meant wide influence for religion.

Pluralism of ethnicity and religion has a long, if sometimes troubled — but ultimately enormously significant — heritage in this country. Our honoring of this heritage protects and promotes the nation’s promise of freedom.

Several months after the end of World War II, a ceremony in California honored a Japanese American Army unit that had fought for the United States in the war. The main speaker had this to say: “Blood that has soaked into the sands of a beach is all of one color. America stands unique in the world: the only country not founded on race but on a way, an ideal. Not in spite of but because of our polyglot background, we have had all the strength in the world. That is the American way.” That speaker was Ronald Reagan.

The United States has always been a nation of promise. If we fail at that promise, it will not be because a foreign nation overcame us by force, but because we did not live out our responsibility to our heritage of freedom of thought and welcome for all.

Richard Christensen is a retired pastor, missionary teacher and professor of American religious history. He lives in Ephrata.