There may not be a concept on college campuses that has received more ridicule than that of “safe spaces.”
This owes to many reasons, among them the conflation of definitions of “safe spaces,” an appalling lack of empathy for marginalized people, and a yearning for the days when college was little more than a four- or five-year-long Rumspringa.
According to an article in the student publication Harvard Political Review by Katherine Ho, there are two types of “safe spaces” on college campuses.
The first refers to “emotional refuges,” which “provide students the opportunity to feel secure in times of distress and dysfunction, and ... also provide a sense of community.”
Some examples: a professor’s office where a student feels safe talking about their gender identity that they kept hidden from their parents, or a cultural group composed almost exclusively of students from historically marginalized communities.
The second type is an “academic safe space.” Ho writes: “The idea of an academic safe space stresses the end goal of encouraging individuals to speak. In this type of space, people are still made to feel uncomfortable, yet it’s ‘safe’ to take intellectual risks and explore any line of thought.”
Reflecting on these two definitions, I find it ironic that the least empathetic president in living memory, who has spent more than 70 years on his own weird Rumspringa, runs to his safe spaces every time he feels distressed. Some examples follow.
Seeking refuge
On Oct. 31, Tim Morrison, formerly the top Russia and Europe adviser on Trump’s National Security Council, testified behind closed doors to the U.S. House Intelligence Committee that Gordon Sondland told him that there was in fact a quid pro quo when Trump asked Ukraine’s president to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. (Sondland, you’ll recall, is the hotelier who donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee and was rewarded with the ambassadorship to the European Union.)
Hours after the deposition, the House of Representatives passed a resolution to begin the public phase of Trump’s impeachment, which naturally led to Trump feeling distressed.
So two days later, very much in need of an emotional safe space, Trump showed up at a mixed-martial arts event in New York City. He clearly sought refuge among people in his (perceived) community whom he assumed would offer him support. Unfortunately for Trump, it actually wasn’t the safe space he had hoped for because although some people cheered, many others booed him.
As a longtime MMA fan, I wasn’t that surprised by the crowd’s mixed reaction. Many people involved in MMA come from marginalized communities, and almost everyone in MMA realizes that discipline, grueling training and competition can bring together people from very different backgrounds. Trump didn’t get the emotional refuge he sought and so his distress and dysfunction continued.
Safety in numbers
In addition to emotional safe spaces, Trump also frequently seeks out his version of “academic” safe spaces: rallies.
At his rallies, all attention is focused on Trump. He speaks unchallenged; everyone else listens. This is what he prefers.
At a Trump rally, social norms that once held Americans together are obliterated, and it’s awkward at first to realize it’s happening. But Trump is in his element, free to take risks and explore any line of thought.
On Tuesday, only hours after House Democrats announced that Trump would face two articles of impeachment, Trump understandably needed a safe space.
So in Hershey, a 40 minutes’ drive from Lancaster, and before some of the most supportive members of his community, Trump explored any line of thought that came to him — regardless of facts, norms or good judgment. In his safe space, Trump referred to the FBI as “scum,” repeated debunked conspiracy theories, misconstrued facts, and blew so hard on his fearmongering dog whistle that the ears of his white nationalist adviser Stephen Miller must have bled.
It was indeed among the safest of safe spaces for Trump to explore any line of thought that came into his head.
Danger ahead
Although the 2018 midterm elections made the U.S. House of Representatives less of a refuge for Trump, the Senate still remains a mostly safe space for him.
The impeachment process — which passed a crucial test Friday when the House Judiciary Committee voted to advance articles of impeachment for a floor vote this week — has made Trump’s already-high levels of distress and dysfunction worse. But the Senate will do its best to provide an opportunity for Trump to feel secure.
Although there may be one or two moments when an uncomfortable idea is exchanged — such as evidence of the president’s high crimes and misdemeanors — the Senate still will be a space where it is safe to take intellectual risks (such as distorting facts) and safe to explore any line of thought (such as repeating debunked conspiracy theories).
In order to make the Senate even safer for Trump, Republican Rep. Mark Meadows has recommended that Alan Dershowitz — a Harvard Law School emeritus professor who has represented O.J. Simpson, Julian Assange and Jeffrey Epstein — should be a member of Trump’s legal team in the Senate.
After Trump’s mostly supportive community in the Senate takes the “intellectual risk” — that’s sarcasm — to find him innocent of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Trump’s distress will be greatly relieved. He will continue to believe that the Founding Fathers granted him the right, as president, to do anything he wished.
Thus freed from any obligation to follow norms, the law and the Constitution, and likewise freed from oversight, Trump finally will be safe. But he and his family and closest sycophants will be the only safe ones in the years that follow.
As they taught us in the intelligence community, “Everyone has their selling price.” It’s just saddened me to see how low it is for some people.
Pay no attention to the soaring national deficit and debt. Pay no attention to the constitutional requirement that a corrupt presidency be checked. If the economy is good, then let’s trade in our republic for whatever decreases Trump’s distress.
It’s his safe space now. Until January 2021, at least.
Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., is a former Army officer who served in the U.S. intelligence community. He is an associate professor in the business, organizations and society department at Franklin & Marshall College.