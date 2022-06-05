In April, we had the privilege of attending a talk by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones that was hosted by CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster.

Hannah-Jones is perhaps best known for her landmark initiative, the 1619 Project, which aims to rightfully place the institution of slavery and its impacts, especially on African Americans, in the discussion of American history.

The talk was part of a larger effort by CHI St. Joseph to host events about how to foster thriving communities. While we appreciated the opportunity to listen to Hannah-Jones discuss pressing issues — such as reparations for descendants of the enslaved, current threats to democracy, and the importance of local journalism — we wish there would have been more discussion of the role public education plays in a healthy society.

Prior to beginning the 1619 Project, Hannah-Jones gained national prominence for her extensive reporting on present-day school segregation. Her 2016 piece in The New York Times Magazine, “Choosing A School For My Daughter in a Segregated City,” describes in detail her family’s personal process of choosing a school for her Black daughter in a district that is highly segregated by race and class — and, thus, inequitable.

Hannah-Jones concluded that these inequities were the result of individual choices of parents working in tandem with systemically racist policies (such as neighborhood redlining), both of which devastate public schools that educate majority Black and Latino communities.

We would add one more factor that negatively affects our community in particular: the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit.

These credits may be innocent-sounding, but the damage they do in communities like Lancaster is measurable and severe. Both are essentially private school voucher programs that, at their core, attempt to undermine, and even dismantle, public education.

The funding for these programs comes from local businesses and individuals who are awarded generous tax credits in exchange for donations to private schools. By allowing families living in systemically neglected districts to apply for “opportunity scholarships,” which offer mostly modest tuition subsidies, the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit has had an especially deleterious impact in cities like Lancaster, and its school district.

Many state legislators, including those who represent residents of the district, are attempting to expand these programs, which would exacerbate existing segregation and inequity.

These policies are often sold by politicians of all stripes as a way for low-income families to access better-funded schools. While the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit are purposely opaque in nature — especially when it comes to who is receiving these scholarships — with a little work anyone can compare the demographics of our local school district with qualifying Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit schools to see who benefits from the scholarships.

Hint: It is rarely Black and Latino children, or those who hail from low-income households. These programs primarily serve white and privileged families.

Perhaps the most damaging impact is that the families who take advantage of the program, in removing their children from the public system, bring with them to their private schools a slew of resources, including their considerable political, social and economic capital. This white flight of resources, and people, deprives our community of the benefits of learning and living together in well-resourced schools.

We maintain that integrated and well-funded public schools are a cornerstone of a healthy community, and of a healthy democracy. That’s why it’s clear to us that our city is quite unwell.

Because we also maintain that Hannah-Jones is correct in identifying individual choices and racist policies as the causes of school segregation and inequities, we would argue that all of us bear some of the responsibility for the state of our local public schools.

We applaud CHI St. Joseph’s for hosting such a courageous and much-needed conversation in our community, but we were disappointed to learn that the same organization plans to open a private school in Lancaster County that will eventually admit 300 students and, as a result, drain even more resources from our already underfunded public schools.

We ask CHI St. Joseph to consider the consequences of its plans on the education of the most vulnerable children in our community. If the organization is serious about making sure our community is a healthy one for all of its residents, then we ask that it refrain from taking public dollars from kids whose families will not benefit from tax credits and other privatization initiatives.

If it plans on offering scholarships, we additionally ask that it raise funds from the community via direct donations. In doing so, it could become a leader among the private schools in the area, encouraging them to also renounce the siphoning of public funds.

It would be even better if it shelved its plans for the school altogether and, heeding Hannah-Jones’ work, committed instead to strengthening the public schools in our community.

Amy Ruffo and Susan Knoll are parents in the School District of Lancaster.