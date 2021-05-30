Florida: the Sunshine State. It’s more than 800 miles away from here. And that’s how far away from home I’m going for college.

Now, I’m not trying to suggest that every student’s college destination needs to be quite that far away, but I do think that teens’ goals should extend beyond just living in the same bedroom they’ve been in since they were 4 years old.

When parents allow their children to move away for college, parents give their kids the keys to their own lives. Moving out of the house empowers young people to grow up, to form their own unique identities and to take responsibility for their own finances and decision-making.

I really believe that living in the same little town our whole lives doesn’t allow us to fully expand our horizons; in fact, I’d say it limits our opportunities for real growth. Before anyone mistakes my sentiments, I’m not suggesting that people should leave home and never come back. There is much to be said for giving back to the communities that raised us.

But I firmly believe that young people need to see more of the world beyond the borders of their hometown. They need to embrace new experiences and new perspectives in order to find where they belong.

Dr. Andrea Riskin, a New Jersey-based psychologist, put it in perfect perspective put it in perfect perspective in an article on the website Niche: “Part of healthy development is leaving the nest, which is what we want for our children.”

It is inevitable that young adults are probably going to get themselves into some trouble and make mistakes, but parents need to let their kids learn the hard way; sometimes this is the best and only way to learn.

Frankly, making mistakes away from home is probably the best scenario, especially for those of us from tiny communities.

Let’s be honest: Little old New Holland isn’t the most forgiving place for a kid to screw up. Rumors spread like wildfire and it can take years for a young person to live down a “bad” reputation and redeem herself in the eyes of judgmental neighbors.

Making mistakes at a college far away from home means you won’t tarnish your reputation and your family’s reputation in your own hometown.

Living on campus is an excellent way for young adults to bond with other students and really embrace the different cultures around them. It creates relationships and experiences that will last a lifetime. As Riskin states, “College provides students with a safety net, and yet at the same time, teaches young adults how to learn from their mistakes.”

Additionally, a study published in Pacific Sociological Association Journal and cited in the Niche article, found that “first-generation students who attend colleges at a greater distance from home are more likely to graduate from college with a bachelor’s degree.”

That same study also found that young adults learn responsibility, resilience and maturity by having to stand on their own two feet.

One of the real benefits of going away for college is that it gives young adults a fresh start. You don’t know anyone and no one knows you.

Parents: Don’t worry when I say that. Your child is not alone; they will make friends, they will find professors who invest in their lives and they will learn to adapt and navigate this new chapter in their life. And, best of all, they will learn to adapt and navigate without your constant guidance.

When young adults consistently have the support of parents nagging them, wagging their finger and reminding them what to do and when to do it, it creates codependent young adults who can’t function independently. Going away for college allows teens to become self-sufficient and to think for themselves.

We’ll learn time management skills and figure out how to juggle all the new responsibilities associated with becoming an adult. We’ll learn to manage classes, homework and college life — without having parents motivating us to get it all done.

Again, I’m not suggesting that the best or only way to create new, meaningful experiences and find your true identity is by packing up everything you own and moving across the country.

But for some of us, that’s definitely an appealing option. In the long run, moving out and standing on our own two feet will undoubtedly help us develop our character, resilience and personality.

Yes, moving far away and creating a new life may cost a few extra bucks, but at the end of the day, we have to ask ourselves: What is most important? Is it money, or is it life experiences that will radically alter us and that we’ll cherish forever?

Allie King is in 12th grade at Garden Spot High School.