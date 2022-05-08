My journey to motherhood was not the one I had expected or envisioned. It is also not one that I would trade for anything.

The path that led me there was fraught with twists, turns, pain and beauty.

I had known since I was a little girl that I wanted to be a mom. My two greatest desires in life were to be a pediatrician and to be a mother. I adored caring for kids in my neighborhood, babysitting and volunteering at camps. As a young adult, I also coached figure skating and taught piano. People called me a “kid magnet.” I imagined that someday I would love to have children biologically, as well as adopt or foster children in need of a home.

After college, graduate school, medical school and a residency program, I was overjoyed to start my first job out of training as a hospital pediatrician. I remember my dad once saying to me, “You shouldn’t consider yourself a failure if you don’t end up having children; in many ways you’ve had hundreds of children.” I knew there was some degree of truth in what he said. And yet, my heart knew I was meant to become a mother in a way I could not explain.

When the time came for me to think about having children, however, I discovered I had a condition known as premature ovarian failure. This disorder strikes fewer than 1% of women, and it is one of the only causes of infertility for which there is no known treatment. Some unknown strike, likely autoimmune or environmental in nature, had resulted in the premature destruction of my egg reserve.

How ironic that I spent my days caring for babies and children, yet was unable to carry one myself. I distinctly remember one night in the hospital pediatric unit having to fight back tears as I lifted an infant to examine him, feeling bitterness at the irony that was my fate.

A different path

I met with a fertility specialist and went through the motions — tests and imaging and appointments and paperwork — but deep in my heart something didn’t feel right. I knew this was not for me, and that I was called to something different, so I got off the crazy ride of being an infertility patient and stepped into liminal space.

That Christmas felt dark and lonely. Few people in my circle could understand what I was feeling. Despite the angst and grief, I sensed a pull, and felt more and more drawn to another path. A friend reminded me that I’d always said I wanted to adopt children someday. Thank God for this friend, as she was also happy to be around me even when I was so sad and spent that I had nothing left to offer.

A week or two later, I was caring for an infant in the hospital who was being placed for adoption. The adoption social worker came to the baby’s room, and I spoke with her briefly, and then, before I left the room, I quickly asked if I could have her card. I tucked the card into my wallet, and it sat there for the next six months, germinating in the depths of my pocketbook the same way a new seed was germinating in my heart.

I took the time I needed to grieve the betrayal of my body, and to be open to any gift or lesson it might have to offer. The process wasn’t always pretty. But in the spring, I pulled out the card and tentatively called the social worker. She remembered me from our encounter the previous winter, and I made an appointment to meet with her. The following months were filled with paperwork, clearances, appointments, classes and home study visits.

I chose our adoption agency not only because it was local, but because it addressed many of the ethical concerns I had about adoption.

One late summer afternoon, after what felt like an achingly long time of waiting, I received a call that a baby girl had been born and her birth mother had chosen me to be her mom. I was instructed to be at the hospital the next morning.

I cannot even describe the whirlwind of emotions I experienced — joy, excitement, gratitude, overwhelming anxiety, sorrow for this little one’s birth mom, and worry over whether I could be everything this little baby needed.

I didn’t sleep more than an hour or two that night. Not wanting to overprepare for something I could not predict the timing of, I did not have a nursery set up. I had a car seat and some clothes, and a few other necessities, and went to the store that evening to buy diapers and some other essentials. We borrowed a Pack ’n Play from our neighbor.

The next day I drove more than 100 miles to the hospital where my daughter had been born. After meeting with the social worker, we went upstairs to the newborn nursery. I held my daughter in my arms as we gazed into each other’s eyes for a long time and I knew in that moment I would love her forever. I brought her home the following day.

An unbreakable bond

In the days and weeks after she came home, we would sit out on the back porch in the late summer mornings together, and I would rock her, savoring each moment and marveling at the miracle of her existence. The lack of sleep and anxiety that come with having a newborn meant my emotions bubbled much closer to the surface, and I would look at her beautiful face and cry a little bit each day, overwhelmed with gratitude.

While I could not believe how blessed I was to be this little person’s mama, I also felt a great deal of grief for her birth mom.

When she was 2 weeks old, my daughter developed a condition that required us to be admitted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for urgent surgery. Having to hand her over to the operating room nurse was one of the hardest things I had ever done, and I knew then and there that our bond was unbreakable.

We were blessed to have friends and family and community rally around us in those early weeks and months. Her adoption was finalized when she was 5 months old, by which time we were in a relaxed and comfortable routine. How quickly she has gone from that squishy, snuggly baby to an active toddler to an inquisitive preschooler.

These days she is a happy, healthy 5-year-old, and watching her grow into the person she is becoming has been a remarkable gift. There are many days when I still am astonished at how fortunate I am that I get to bear witness to her growth and development.

The years since my daughter was born have been the most meaningful of my life; indeed, I can sometimes hardly remember my life before she was born. I may be biased, but I believe her to be the most amazing, creative, intelligent, tenderhearted and beautiful person I have ever met. Every day we share joy, laughter and tears, and I offer up heartfelt thanks for her presence on this planet. I am often simultaneously struck by the awesome responsibility I have in parenting this child and the undeserved grace bestowed on me in being her mother.

Of course, we have had bumps in the road. Even pediatricians have moments when we feel we are floundering or faltering as parents. But then I remember to extend myself some grace, as my daughter is watching me closely, and I want her to be able to do the same for herself when she makes mistakes or is uncertain of what the next right thing may be.

These moments of self-doubt pale in comparison to the joy I have found in being her mother. She continually teaches me about love and about purpose. She is also far more intelligent than I ever was, and so does a terrific job of keeping me on my toes.

Before my daughter was born, I never knew how much I could love another person, nor how profound the depth of my love for her would be — I would do anything, go anywhere, even give up my own life for this little human. My unceasing prayer is that I may always strive to be the mother she needs and deserves. And my heart will forever be filled with deepest gratitude for her birth mother.

And so, today, on Mother’s Day, I celebrate all people everywhere who find themselves in the role of mothering — whether in the traditional sense or not. And I celebrate the incredible gift of motherhood and the path that led my daughter and me to each other.

Dr. Alexandra Solosko is a pediatric hospitalist employed by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who practices at Lancaster General Hospital.