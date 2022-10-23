The August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which featured neo-Nazis wielding banners and swastikas and shouting “Jews will not replace us,” should have been a wake-up call for American Jews. Particularly when then-President Donald Trump responded by saying there were “very fine people, on both sides.”

In the aftermath of the rally, it became clear that the president had — perhaps unknowingly — legitimized antisemitism and racism, as white supremacists and other movements on the far-right moved into the mainstream of our political and cultural life. Shouting “fire” in a crowded theater became the new normal as we witnessed distortions of truth and conspiracy theories on social media, where millions of followers receive hate-filled information.

An audit by the Anti-Defamation League revealed that antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in 2021 and the upward trend continues in 2022. Incidents of antisemitism included attacks against Jewish community centers, synagogues and schools, among other categories.

Extremism in other forms flourished in 2021, culminating in an angry mob attacking the U.S. Capitol, intent on stopping the certification of a free and fair presidential election. Those who stormed the Capitol included white supremacists, militia groups, adherents of Qanon conspiracy theories and neo-Nazis. Among those in the crowd protesting the 2020 presidential election, but apparently not joining in the attack, was Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Like most American Jews, I’m appalled by this nation’s slide toward authoritarianism, symbolized by the Big Lie wherein, without evidence, millions of Americans have come to believe that the election of 2020 was rigged. Among those promoting this canard is Mastriano, now running for governor against state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat.

Mastriano has taken a number of positions that should alarm Jewish voters who are concerned about the future of our democracy. Should he be elected governor, Mastriano would insidiously control election results through his power to select Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, the official responsible for overseeing elections. There is also the matter of his insistence that America is a Christian nation and his association with known antisemitic individuals and groups.

Although Mastriano claims he is not a Christian nationalist, much of what he has said echoes Christian nationalist claims. Specifically, he believes God has destined America for greatness through his divine blessing and that Christian values should dictate the country’s politics. This negates our long-held tradition of the separation of church and state and the founders’ determination that the United States should not have an established national church. Nowhere is the idea of America as a Christian nation found in our founding documents, such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution or the Federalist Papers; indeed, Article VI of the Constitution states that “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States.”

The core root of the acrimonious divide that characterizes our politics and culture is the struggle over whether the future of our country lends to a multicultural society or one governed by the ideology of white Christian supremacy. A Mastriano victory could have serious implications for Jews, Muslims and people of other non-Christian religions.

Recently, Mastriano attacked Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish, for sending his children to a “privileged, exclusive, elite” Jewish school. Mastriano suggested that it evinced Shapiro’s “disdain for people like us.” Mastriano does not define what he means by “people like us.” It is not overreacting to Mastriano’s comment to sense a “dog whistle” to his followers, who include white Christian nationalists and antisemites, as a reminder that Shapiro is not “one of us.” After all, Mastriano never criticized President Donald Trump, when he enrolled his son Barron in St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, an elite private institution in Maryland, as having “disdain for people like us.”

There is also concern over Mastriano’s association with Gab, a social media network that has been described as a haven for neo-Nazis, racists, white supremacists, antisemites and conspiracy theorists. It is a matter of record that the Mastriano campaign paid Gab $5,000 for “consulting.”

According to a HuffPost investigation, the $5,000 fee paid for more than consulting. Prior to the payment to Gab, Mastriano’s Gab page showed 2,300 followers. But soon after the “consulting” payment, that number rose to nearly 37,000.

Gab’s founder and CEO is Andrew Torba, an unabashed antisemite who posts antisemitic and racist material to millions of his followers. Torba has declared that Jewish conservatives must “repent and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.” He has said, “We’re not bending the knee to the 2 percent anymore,” a reference to American Jews, who make up roughly 2% of the U.S. population. He has boasted that Christian nationalism is taking over the Republican Party and will take over the nation.

Even more horrific was Torba’s response to the October 2018 Tree of Life synagogue murders, in which 11 Jewish people were gunned down, allegedly by a man who had posted antisemitic screeds on Gab. Torba’s reaction was to gloat that Gab was “getting 1 million hits an hour all day.”

All of this would have been known to Mastriano before his campaign paid Gab $5,000. When criticized for the connection, Mastriano insisted that he rejects antisemitism and said, “Andrew Torba doesn’t speak for me or my campaign.”

But in an interview with Torba in May, Mastriano told him, “Thank God for what you’ve done.”

In September, Politico reported that Mastriano had accepted a $500 campaign contribution from Torba. The relationship is frightening.

For Pennsylvania’s Jewish voters, the upcoming election for governor is fraught with unforeseen negative consequences should Mastriano be elected.

Jack R. Fischel is an emeritus professor of history at Millersville University and founder of the university’s Conference on the Holocaust and Genocide. He has authored or edited multiple books on the Holocaust; his latest is “Historical Dictionary of the Holocaust,” published in 2020.