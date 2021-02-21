Musing over recent political trends in the wake of insurrection, impeachment and acquittal, I could not help but wonder what my distant relative Mark Twain would say of this winter of our discontent.

Malfeasance in the face of a pandemic, civil unrest, the inordinate disparities in wealth and the posturing of quislings and plutocrats would add fuel to the fire of his social commentary.

Ole cousin Mark’s given name was Samuel Langhorne Clemens (hence the maternal connection), and he possessed a dry, acerbic wit and was skeptical by nature. He was of course the author of numerous classics in American literature, among them the novels “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” as well a short story about a jumping frog. Judged America’s greatest humorist, Twain was capable of great mirth and simmering outrage and indignation. He did not suffer fools.

Watching the events of the past several weeks, I kept coming back to Twain’s little known but brilliant essay “The United States of Lyncherdom.” Written in 1901 but given its controversial nature not published until well after his death in 1910, the essay was penned in reaction to a horrible racial lynching in Missouri. As much a rebuke of mob violence as a blistering attack on failed leadership, Twain’s tome is a reasoned if sardonic meditation on human cruelty, mob psychology and the unwillingness of political leaders to stop atrocity. It remains just as relevant in our troubled times of political mayhem and paralysis.

After the briefest of summaries, Twain posed the question: Can citizens who claim to be God-fearing and law-abiding “take the law into their own hands?” It is a timeless debate. Of lynchings and other mob actions, he wrote, “the world being so well supplied with excitable people who only need a little stirring up to make them lose what is left of their heads and do things which they would not have thought of ordinarily.” In other words, in a world of provocateurs and hangers-on, many people only need “a little stirring up” — someone to strike the match, so to speak — and events can quickly spiral out of control. Or as one admirer of the totalitarian state put it, every revolution, or insurrection, needs its leader. That has been one of the recurring lessons of history and our enlightened age.

Twain’s greater insight touched on the mob itself, and what he termed the “inborn human instinct to imitate — that and man’s commonest weakness, his aversion to being ... on the unpopular side.” He was unapologetic in his condemnation of “Moral Cowardice” as the “commanding feature” in 99% of the human race. All it takes, he observed, is “one daring man” to ignite the flames of “public infamy and oppression” and the rest “timidly waiting, and slowly and reluctantly joining, under the influence of that man and his fellows.” The mob just awaits its marching orders.

Bound by impulse, “there was no restraint” when the appointed hour arrived. Though he had as his object the lynch mob, Twain’s scorn might just as well be applied to the present-day public officials who groomed the Jan. 6 rabble and then went to great lengths to exonerate the exciter-in-chief. Put another way, and to borrow a well-worn axiom, denial is not a river in Egypt.

Although he accepted that the vast majority of people are “right-hearted and compassionate,” Twain seemed confounded by how easily they abandoned their principles and beliefs and then fell silent. Twain lamented the “lack of Moral Sense” that lingered after the outrage was past. “The Moral Sense teaches us what is right, and how to avoid it — when unpopular.”

“We are out of moral-courage material; we are in a condition of profound poverty,” he concluded. Cynical yes, but not without cause in his day and our own.

Twain wrote of those few who stood against the mob as “martyrs.” They took their public stand aware of potentially great peril to their own personal fortunes. This was true in almost every lynching when someone tried to object, and it has proven to be true in this season of our political world.

Like Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and the other U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach now-former President Donald Trump, and the seven Republican senators who voted for his conviction, political courage has come at a high price. They have been rebuked, reviled and ridiculed nationally and most have been censured by their state parties. Already there are presidential aspirants like Sens. Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz who have ginned up their fundraising machinery as they tout their loyalty to the Trump base (though Cruz’s dash to Cancun, Mexico, amid Texas’ hardships last week, may prove problematic). What Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted against convicting Trump but then castigated him in a speech — will do remains anyone’s guess.

Somewhat tongue in cheek, but not without a point, Mark Twain concluded his essay with a plea for missionaries in China to come home and help save their countrymen. He had all but lost his faith in his fellow citizens’ willingness to let reason carry the day. “We implore them to come back and help us in our need,” he said. “Patriotism imposes this duty on them ... their motherland supplicates their aid in this her hour of deep distress.” Not known to be religious in any formal sense of the word, Twain nonetheless counseled a conversion of sentiment and the triumph of a “martyr’s spirit” as the only way to marshal the collective will to halt the “epidemic of bloody insanities” and resist further ignominy.

In our own “hour of deep distress,” how should we stop the insanities that abound?

Lest readers wonder about my associating Mark Twain’s meditation on racial lynching with recent events in the nation’s capital, I conclude with the words of celebrated African American poet Sterling Brown. He, too, understood the nature of lynching and mob behavior. In “Old Lem,” Brown evoked the cowardice of moments of terror: “They don’t come by ones/They don’t come by twos/But they do come by tens.”

On Jan. 6, they came by the thousands with chants and jeers and visions of retribution stoked by one man and his fellows. A noose — a lynching noose —awaited the vice president outside the U.S. Capitol. There was nothing casual about the mob; their intentions were purposeful. In our haste to move on from such tragic events, we would do well to look to history and listen to the prophetic voices of remembrance for insight and sustenance.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020).