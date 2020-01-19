I am a high school senior who has managed to survive my public school career without social media. In fact, I’d argue that I'm not just surviving — I’m thriving.
Has it made my curricular and social life impossible? No, absolutely not. Difficult? Yes, sometimes.
Kids usually don’t understand when I attempt to explain to them that I can’t message them on Snapchat. And they often seem puzzled when I tell them my value as a person is not dependent on the number of social media followers I’ve accumulated.
It’s hard for my peers to imagine, but there was once a time when not everyone had a cellphone loaded with apps, all designed to keep us superficially connected to each other, while keeping us distracted from real-life relationships. But that tiny device has become a necessity in modern life — and a prerequisite to social interaction.
Social media — which made waves with a few thousand carefree teenagers on the likes of MySpace and Facebook — now deliver a tsunami of pictures, captions, videos, likes, dislikes, love, hate and sometimes even bitter, slanderous content to people of all ages. This mind-numbing content floods our screens 24/7 without ceasing.
Social networking dates to 1997 when sixdegrees.com appeared on the scene, but it was popularized by Facebook in 2004. Since then, social media have expanded their influence by becoming mobile, facilitated by the glowing rectangle in each of our pockets.
Conservative estimates suggest that more than 2 billion people (that’s roughly 35% of the world’s population) use some sort of social media every single day. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that use among teenagers, however, is staggeringly high: More than 70% of teens use more than one social media site each day.
Unfortunately, social media are among the greatest contributors to mental health issues and identity crises in young people, and kids face mounting pressure from their peers to create social media accounts and to engage with each other online. Having an online social presence is practically a requirement for achieving social approval in real life. Frankly, the adults in our lives are not adequately discussing the dangers and pitfalls of social media interaction.
Anyone who has survived adolescence knows it’s difficult to discover and develop your own unique voice. It’s terrifying to try to figure out where you stand among your peers. It’s hard being a teenager. Sometimes it feels like we’ll never emerge on the other side of this phase.
In the midst of searching for our distinct purpose and trying to create meaning from the chaos, the use of social media only exacerbates the pitfalls of teenage life. It’s incredibly easy to become engulfed by others’ lives. Social media amplify some voices while drowning out others, creating yet another hierarchy that celebrates a chosen few while marginalizing many more.
I was, by the standards of my peers, late to the game in terms of getting a smartphone, and as a result I was content with my life’s direction. I carefully weighed whether social media could distract me from the positive aspects in my life. I decided entirely on my own not to engage in the major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. Yes, I have a phone and I use it to text and call my friends and classmates, but that’s about it.
While I’ll likely join the social media landscape some day, I very much want young people to understand that there is no stipulation that forces them to establish and maintain an online presence. My advice? Be your own person, follow your own path and join only if you want to, when you want to. The benefits of staying off social media definitely outweigh the drawbacks.
My real-life experience has undoubtedly enabled me to become more confident and more focused on my purpose, and it’s allowed me to develop a strong voice. Most importantly, I have cultivated deep, genuine connections with those around me.
Everyone has the right to be themselves, no matter what that looks like. It’s my greatest hope that all young people will one day be able to embrace who they truly are.
Deanna Phillips is in grade 12 at Garden Spot High School.