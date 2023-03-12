Shortly after leaving office in 1981, James “Jimmy” Carter — the 39th president of the United States — received a phone call from Millard Fuller, co-founder of Habitat for Humanity.

Having served just one term, Carter left office with a low popularity rating and uncertain prospects for the usual work — public speaking engagements, for instance — of a former president. But Fuller recognized Carter’s good heart and strong work ethic, and asked him to help promote Habitat for Humanity. Carter said yes immediately, and Carter and millions of people have been transformed by his commitment.

This was the start of a new chapter for a man who had done so much already. Before he was president, he had been a farmer, an engineer, a U.S. Navy veteran and the governor of Georgia.

Carter, who as of this writing was in hospice because of an unspecified medical condition, also started The Carter Center in 1982 to help nations resolve conflict peacefully. He fostered work to eliminate river blindness and Guinea worm disease. He oversaw election processes around the world to ensure the peaceful and legitimate transfer of power. He earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. And he filled a role larger than statesman after Fuller invited him to be a champion volunteer in a volunteer-led organization founded in 1976 “to put God’s love into action.”

Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter helped to usher in the enormous expansion of local Habitat affiliates throughout the country. Lancaster Area Habitat and Lebanon County Habitat would be among the more than 1,500 local affiliates that launched after the Carters got involved in 1984.

Each year, Carter would lead the annual Carter Work Project at a Habitat building site in the United States or in one of the 70-plus countries where Habitat builds. He continued to participate in these annual builds until he was just shy of his 95th birthday in 2019. Several volunteers from Lancaster Lebanon Habitat worked on those influential projects.

Connie and Jim Grube of Landisville built with Carter in 2014 with Trinity Habitat in Fort Worth, Texas. Before work began, Carter would lead a morning devotional for his fellow volunteers.

Carter was 90 at the time and worked, despite the high temperatures, for three days, measuring, cutting and installing the home’s siding. “It was pretty amazing to watch him work. ... Hanging the fiber-cement planks without a nail gun is strenuous work,” Connie recalled. She was concerned about the former president and the hundreds of volunteers who were working in that heat, but Carter asked for no special treatment and continued to measure, cut and install.

The Grubes also watched him do something he most likely learned from his days in government and politics: He paid tribute to the people around him. The former president and Rosalynn went to each house and spoke with the new Habitat homeowner families who worked on their home alongside the volunteers.

Carter was humble, preferring to speak through his actions.

Marjorie Rupert-Mumma, who was Lancaster Area Habitat’s first executive director, worked with Carter in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1989. “I can tell you (President Carter) worked as hard, or harder, than anyone on the project,” she said. “It was rainy and cold that week. They sent us all back to the dorms one afternoon, but he didn’t miss a beat. And he kept everyone focused and working hard. We finished the house in the required five days, even with an afternoon off.”

Rupert-Mumma watched Carter tack a pine branch to each home when it was finished. “He always did that,” Rupert-Mumma said. “To him, it was a symbol of rebirth, renewal and a bright future,” she recalled being told.

These are not the only stories we heard from our local Habitat community about Carter, but they are among the reasons he is so loved. He may have been an unpopular president, but his character and perseverance made him a heroic leader. Habitat was not his only post-presidential legacy, but it’s one whose ripple effects are felt everywhere, including here in south-central Pennsylvania.

Carter was embraced by the Habitat community because, like its members, he sought real change and improvement — not fame, not esteem. Carter and Habitat volunteers and donors are still seeking the things that last: building well-constructed homes that facilitate lifelong relationships.

“I think every human being has within himself or herself a desire to reach out to others and to share some of our blessings with those who are in need,” Carter once said. “What’s opened up that avenue for me and my wife and hundreds and thousands of others is Habitat for Humanity.”

The organization, he noted, made “it easy for us to reach out and work side by side with the homeowner who’s never had a decent house, perhaps. I haven’t been on a Habitat project that I wasn’t thrilled and inspired, and wept.”

I genuinely believe the Habitat movement, particularly in the United States, owes its incredible growth to Jimmy Carter. For those of us working to change lives through housing at Habitat for Humanity, Carter is a core piece of our history and a part of our story that doesn’t end.

Andrew Szalay is the CEO and president of Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity. Twitter: @AndrewSzalay.