In the late summer of 1794, hundreds of armed insurgents in the western counties of Pennsylvania formed what President George Washington called “combinations too powerful to be suppressed” by ordinary means.

In response, Washington issued the famous Whiskey Rebellion Proclamation, which ordered residents to lay down their arms and retreat to their homes or face the full wrath of the federal government. At issue was violent insurrection intended to undermine the enforcement of federal law, a point Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton made to Pennsylvania Gov. Thomas Mifflin weeks later.

Washington, Hamilton and an army of 12,500 soldiers then marched overland from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh to quell the uprising, prosecute the leaders for treason and insurrection, and reassert federal authority. Those convicted eventually received a presidential pardon and order was restored in Pennsylvania and in other states where citizens had protested in a similar manner.

Historians have focused on the Whiskey Rebellion to measure the degree of popular disillusionment with the new federal government following the American Revolution. For George Washington, the Whiskey Rebellion was the great challenge to the future of the republic and its political institutions.

This act of insurrectionary violence foreshadowed a pattern of extremist protest that continued over more than two centuries — a through line that includes the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. There is a certain similarity, and there are glaring differences, between the events of 1794 and 2021. Perhaps most significantly, where one president tried to prevent insurrection, another incited rebellion by his words and actions.

In American mythology, George Washington is remembered as the father of our country and the “American Moses” who led his people through the chaos of war and revolution. Considering recent events, I cannot help but ask, where is our Moses?

Making sense of the senseless

Anniversaries are sometimes celebratory in nature, and at other times they give us pause to remember and make sense of misbegotten tragedy. History does not repeat itself, but it does encourage understanding and an informed and honest perspective on the meaning and import of events like Jan. 6, 2021.

How shall we make sense of the violent assault on the Capitol intended to prevent the lawful counting of electoral ballots in Congress? What words adequately convey the betrayal of quisling politicians who cooperated with the “stop the steal” campaign, and the president who badgered his own vice president to violate his constitutional duties? What do we say of media personalities and fringe agitators who gave license and cover to the lies and deceits that continue to jeopardize popular faith in democratic institutions and the rule of law?

Collectively they form what Washington called a “combination” or conspiracy of malcontents that threatens the republic and the trust of the American people.

My own sense is that the events of Jan. 6, whose anniversary we are fast approaching, should be seen as a three-act political drama whose ending has not been written.

Act One includes President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural address and, weeks later, Steve Bannon’s expressed intent to “deconstruct” the administrative state and subvert government institutions, uttered before an approving Conservative Political Action Conference audience. These events were the harbinger of the carnage to come.

Act Two includes the speeches at the Washington, D.C., rallies on Jan. 5 and 6, where the president’s chief allies and members of Congress fomented revolution and discord with words that sanctioned the subsequent invasion of the Capitol building to prevent the counting of ballots. The violence was well-planned and organized — it was purposeful, to use the word — and it nearly succeeded. QAnon conspirators, paramilitary Three Percenters, pro-Trump Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, as well as devotees of other extremist hate groups and nonaligned fellow travelers all joined ranks to thwart the constitutional process. Unlike George Washington, President Trump’s response was to ignore pleas for help and then issue a belated and fainthearted message to “go home.”

Again, I ask, where is our Moses?

Act Three of this political drama is the long aftermath that led up to the current vacillations and denials, and the swift about-face of politicians — I hesitate to call them leaders —such as Congressman Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy and company openly court Trump’s favor, while denigrating the likes of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, true patriots who have been run out of their respective state Republican parties.

Act Three must include the eventual findings of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, the contempt referrals to the Department of Justice, and the several hundred insurrectionists now convicted or awaiting trial for their role in the vicious assault on the Capitol that left several people dead, government property destroyed, and a national spirit tattered.

Trump’s fate is yet to be determined, though his assertion of executive privilege has been stymied so far by the White House and the courts.

Shame of Pennsylvania

It has been said that violence only leads to more violence and lies beget more lies. In central Pennsylvania, we have congressional figures like Scott Perry who appear to have been complicit in the events of Jan. 6.

Perry was invited but declined to give sworn testimony before the House select committee investigating the insurrection. He claims to have “immense respect for our Constitution” and “the Rule of Law,” but nevertheless has sought to subvert both.

Why did U.S. Reps. Perry and Lloyd Smucker and a plethora of Pennsylvania state lawmakers willingly provide aid and comfort to those who attempted to overturn a free and legitimate election and derail the constitutional process? Why did they support decertifying the lawfully cast ballots of their constituents and the subsequent Electoral College tally?

Why did Perry and 20 other Republican House members vote against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the heroic Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers who defended them and their colleagues on Jan. 6? Why do they baselessly claim that Joe Biden’s victory was fraudulent, but believe their own victories, won in the same elections, were legitimate?

To my mind, this is the shame of Pennsylvania in the long aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Too many of our elected officials have betrayed their oath of office and the public trust, while maintaining a tainted partisan pose that serves their own interests and not those of their constituents. This failure is tantamount to malfeasance, and they should resign their offices with a sincere apology to those they have deceived.

I am confident this will not happen, but they must be held accountable to the electorate they have sullied. This is a harsh statement, but on this anniversary should we simply pretend it is business as usual? Who shall lead “we the people” from this wilderness of discontent? Where is our Moses?

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is emeritus professor of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication is “Pennhurst and the Struggle for Disability Rights” (Penn State Press 2020).