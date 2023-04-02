Today is Palm Sunday on the Christian liturgical calendar. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, which corresponds to the Jewish Passover and, this year, to the Islamic month of Ramadan, a sacred time of reflection, prayer and fasting for Muslims.

In the Venn diagram of the world’s religions, there is a lot of overlap, and not just chronologically and geographically.

For Christians, Palm Sunday commemorates what’s often called Jesus’ “triumphal entry” into Jerusalem, six days before Passover, though there is very little that could be called triumphant about it. In fact, it almost goes out of its way to be “anti-triumphant.”

For instance, Jesus is not riding a war horse like any self-respecting conqueror would certainly be riding. Jesus is perched on a donkey. And the donkey is decked out with tattered cloaks and the ragged garments of the poor, not fluttering battle flags and gleaming armor.

Jesus’ entourage is not legions of soldiers marching in lockstep, chariots and wagons making the ground tremble as they pass by.

Jesus arrives with a bunch of women, fishermen, laborers and assorted tax collectors and prostitutes. And yes, with the sheep that will be offered for sacrifice that week during Passover.

The sheep were brought into the city early, under the watchful eye of the priests of the Temple of Jerusalem, before the Jerusalem streets became clogged with pilgrims and the ensuing gridlock made such a procession impossible.

Nevertheless, on Palm Sunday, some early pilgrims got wind of Jesus’ approach, and they rushed out to greet him. They tossed their garments into the road and waved palm branches with fervor. Men, women and children lined the road, shouting at the top of their lungs, “Hosanna, blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord.”

This was a risky display of fealty and affection under foreign occupation. The temple authorities took note and, no doubt, so did the Romans. Five days later, the hammer fell.

Jesus was arrested under cover of darkness. He was brought to King Herod, Rome’s puppet, and finally to Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor.

The Passion — the suffering of Christ during Holy Week — reveals humanity’s hubris. Not the shortcomings of the Jews, or any other group we might want to scapegoat to exonerate our group. It is a hubris born out of a fundamental misunderstanding of God.

Instead of embracing the God revealed in the life and teaching of Jesus, people often base their understanding of God on fragments of tradition cobbled together with bits of self-interest — winding up with a God that supports their view of the world and their place in it.

This is the misunderstanding of God that shows up time and again in history. From the Crusades and the Spanish Inquisition to the Founding Fathers who owned enslaved Africans even as they founded a nation on the promise of liberty for some.

From the Holocaust and all the atrocities in between, to the white Christian nationalism movement on the rise here and a growing authoritarianism around the world.

From the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, last Monday, in which three 9-year-old children and three adults were gunned down, to the ongoing refusal to ban semi-automatic weapons of war because owning them, for too many, is a “God-given” constitutional right.

The hubris behind all of this — the misbegotten certainty that God approves of it — is at odds with the God revealed by Jesus.

Jesus reveals a God who loves and forgives. Who puts the needs of suffering, vulnerable people over laws, rights and traditions — every time. Jesus reveals a God who welcomes prostitutes and sinners and promises them seats of honor at the banquet of God’s kingdom.

Jesus taught that if you want to see God, don’t look in palaces — look to the margins of society. To the poor, the hungry, the sick and the homeless. To the children huddled in a classroom closet, praying that the shooter prowling their school with a legally purchased firearm doesn’t find them. To the migrants in a migrant detention center near the Mexico-U.S. border. God is there to be found.

Honoring the God revealed by Jesus means humbly and compassionately walking the hard path of love, even when confronted by the loveless powers that hold sway in the world.

And so, Jesus enters Jerusalem and Holy Week begins, so that we may finally turn from the understanding of God that crucified Jesus and embrace the God revealed in Jesus. The God reflected in every human face — Muslim, Christian, Jew, LGBTQ, straight, Black, white, Hispanic — and everyone in between.