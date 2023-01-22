On the cornerstone of my Lancaster city synagogue, you’ll find a Hebrew inscription. It includes the words “Shaarai Shomayim,” the name of the congregation, but it also includes an abbreviation of the words Kehilla k’dosha, identifying us as a holy community. You’ll see that designation connected to many synagogues around the world. It is more an aspiration.

A holy community, though, is much more than a building on the corner of Duke and James streets and the people who take part in religious life there. Never was this clearer to me than it was two weeks ago. I had the sad honor of officiating at the Jan. 8 funeral of sisters Anna and Ariana Leavitt, the victims of the New Year’s Eve fire on West Lemon Street.

Let me describe what I saw that day, and in the days before and after, that reminded me that our city and our county is such a community, a true kehilla k’dosha.

I’m guessing there were more than 400 people who were at the funeral, who came to comfort the family before, and/or joined us virtually. Prior to the service, a number of firefighters came to extend condolences to the family. They received a standing ovation. I know from talking to firefighters that they take fatalities personally — they feel the pain. They were there to share in the moment.

I couldn’t identify all of the personnel from the School District of Lancaster, but I know they were there in force. They were mourning 18-year-old Anna and 13-year-old Ariana, and they were there to support other young people who were present and feeling the loss of their friends and classmates, and, perhaps, experiencing a sense of their own mortality as well. They were also honoring the girls’ grandparents, Nenita Faller Miller and the late Harvey S. Miller, who served with distinction as school board members for many years. The teachers were among the first to begin sharing their sense of loss on the day of the fire itself.

There were also coaches and staff from Girls on the Run, an organization that played a major role in the lives of Anna and Ariana.

Mayor Danene Sorace and two previous mayors of the city were present, as were others in government positions from city hall to the statehouse.

There were donors to a fund created to provide for the surviving family members’ material needs, as all their belongings were lost in the fire. The sum collected illustrates the best of the generosity of Lancaster.

There were the neighbors who began holding vigil at the house shortly after the fire was extinguished. They left behind memories, prayers and mementos.

The Torah tells us to love our neighbors as ourselves. Almost 1,900 years ago, one of our greatest sages, Rabbi Akiva, told us that this was the most important commandment. The Torah also commands us to love strangers. This kind of love and embrace was clear at the funeral of Anna and Ariana.

After the burials, we returned to Shaarai Shomayim for what is known as Seudat Havra’ah, a meal of consolation. I spoke to a number of people, but conversations with two women stood out for me. One told me she was Muslim; the other, Baptist. After observing our funeral rituals, both commented on how we are not as different as we often think we are.

This made me think of a passage from Jewish sacred text, reflecting on the story of creation from the Bible. The passage asks, “ ‘Why did God begin creation with only one human couple?’ They were created alone so that the families of the earth will not quarrel with each other, each one boasting, ‘my ancestor was greater than yours.’ ”

The sages further taught: “The fact that Adam and Eve were created first as the only human couple serves to declare the greatness of God. As a person stamps many coins from one die, and they are all similar to each other, God stamps all people with the die of Adam and Eve and not one of them is similar to another.”

For a day in Lancaster, we weren’t people of different races, religions and political parties. We were one in our grief. Perhaps true redemption will come to the world when we don’t need a crisis to stand as one.

May this be God’s will, and may it be ours as well.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.