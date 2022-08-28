For many employers, successfully navigating the “Great Resignation” or the “Great Reshuffle” will depend on hiring strong employees who possess the skills that contribute to a thriving workplace.

According to LinkedIn’s 2022 Global Talent Trends, “The Great Reshuffle is an epic talent migration with legions of employees coming and going, taking their company culture elsewhere. ... It’s crucial to make sure new hires are adding to, rather than subtracting from, your culture.”

Employers are saying that it’s not just technical competence they are looking for in those new hires — they also want the “soft skills” that make employees more adaptable and able to learn. In fact, 73% of companies said they value soft skills more than ever before, according to a 2020 Harris Poll survey commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

Luckily, Lancaster County and surrounding counties have an unusual concentration of postsecondary institutions that teach those skills. Along with content knowledge, our dozen colleges, institutes and universities also teach those badly needed “soft” skills to the roughly 20,000 students on our campuses.

Employers can teach their employees the “hard skills” needed for their particular field. They can teach digital fluency or operational systems. What they cannot readily impart are the soft skills, and that is exactly what colleges and universities do exceptionally well when students explore a mixture of different fields and learn to learn.

What are those soft skills? Adaptability. Communication. Emotional intelligence. Critical thinking. Leadership. Both humility and confidence. Knowing how and why diversity and inclusion are essential for the workplace and the community.

Soft skills are ways of working productively and positively that benefit the employer as well as the employee. Unlike technical or hard skills, soft skills are not about facts, but about leadership style and behaviors. Those skills allow someone to collaborate as part of a team, ask useful questions, problem-solve, see beyond the current task, and communicate effectively about what needs to be done, why and how.

As any of our graduates can tell you, acquiring all those skills is anything but soft or easy! Developing soft skills requires laborious effort, trial and error, and a keen ability to reflect and adjust. You can’t learn them in a six-week online class. The best way to acquire those skills is as part of an ongoing, experiential learning process with astute mentorship.

When done well, that kind of education goes beyond what students can learn in the classroom or lab or studio. It’s also about real-world experiences, which means volunteering in the community or doing internships with organizations and employers who recognize the benefits of engaging smart students in their businesses and, in the process, teach them the realities of the working world.

We want our graduates to get jobs, and they do. For the last several years, 97% of Franklin & Marshall’s most recent graduates were in educational opportunities or employed within six months of receiving their diplomas.

Why does our education work? Because the liberal arts education teaches students how to merge “hard” skills with the personal growth we dismiss as “soft.” It is not about succeeding; it is about learning from your failure, trying something and then adjusting if it doesn’t work. It is not so much about what you study; it is about how you learn.

College students invest a lot of effort and time acquiring those soft skills. Alumni tell us that their undergraduate experience was “hard-earned,” but the payoff is that those years at school prepared them well for everything they have achieved since, and their lifetime earning potential is greatly increased for having that degree and those skills.

Higher education is a competitive marketplace, and the public doesn’t always look to higher ed for workforce preparation. The pervasive misconceptions surrounding terms like “liberal arts” and “soft skills” are impeding colleges from reaching potential students who could benefit from this model of education, and employers who could really use our grads sometimes cannot see past what’s in a name. Those of us in colleges and universities need to communicate more effectively about how higher ed provides the kind of workforce preparation that local employers are looking for.

We know that Lancaster County and other thriving regions need skilled and well-prepared employees. Our goal as educators is to transform our students into the next generations of leaders who enrich the cultures of their workplaces and communities. We do that by teaching them not only facts, but also the transferable skills and adaptability to evolve with the needs of an employer, grow through multiple opportunities, and fuel our economy. Our students learn these desired skills when we team up with community partners to combine learning in the classroom with learning in the workplace.

When higher ed and local employers collaborate with one another, everybody wins.

Barbara K. Altmann became the 16th president of Franklin & Marshall College in August 2018.