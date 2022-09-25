It’s been more than a year since the world watched with dread as Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban and tens of thousands of Afghans — many of whom played crucial roles in the American military and humanitarian missions — struggled to escape the collapsing state.

We just marked Welcoming Week, a national initiative aimed at including immigrants in our communities. Like many, we at Church World Service Lancaster are reflecting on our community’s effort over the last year to welcome our new neighbors, and the work that still remains to ensure that those now calling Lancaster home can build permanent homes alongside us as fellow Pennsylvanians.

Church World Service Lancaster welcomed the first Afghan refugees in October 2021, only a few days after receiving a notification of their imminent arrival. Over the following weeks and months, our staff, faith groups and local community members partnered to welcome and support Afghan newcomers. In March 2022, we opened a sub-office in Harrisburg to ensure that those fleeing the horror of the Taliban could find safety in central Pennsylvania. In just a few months, more than 190 new Afghan neighbors joined us in Lancaster and about 50 more in Harrisburg.

We continue to work closely with our communities as these men, women and children find permanent housing, initial — and ultimately permanent — employment, and integrate through unprecedentedly tight resettlement timelines, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and bureaucratic processing delays.

As you may read in a column by Hasan Qurbani, also published in this newspaper today, this last year has been filled with both hope and sadness for many of our new neighbors. Ultimately, though, Hasan’s story, like many, is one of hope.

There is still much work to be done. Most of our new Afghan neighbors were separated from their families during the evacuation. We’ve met many resettled Afghans who are waiting to be reunited with wives, husbands, fathers, sons and daughters who are still hiding from the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The anxiety for family members still at risk is exacerbated by the inaction of our elected officials. The U.S. Senate’s failure to thus far pass the bipartisan Afghan Adjustment Act is depriving our new neighbors of a pathway to legal residence for the tens of thousands who made it — sadly, only temporarily — to safety to the United States.

Our legal counseling program is working tirelessly to identify next steps in the legal process for Afghans here on humanitarian parole and helping them to apply for asylum. We are providing in-home legal representation or pro bono connections to these Afghans, who have already been through enough; their pathway to a permanent and safe home shouldn’t be further hindered by red tape.

In the wake of the refugee crisis spurred by the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the world’s attention was drawn to a new humanitarian crisis when Russia invaded Ukraine last February. Seven months later, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced by the war and more than 38,000 Ukrainians have entered the U.S. through the Uniting for Ukraine program and 75,000 more are approved and awaiting travel. This pathway to safety provides a temporary status for individuals arriving here with a fiscal sponsor who declares a willingness to take financial responsibility for initial resettlement.

In Lancaster County, and in neighboring counties, hundreds of Ukrainians have already arrived through the program, and they and their sponsors are reaching out for assistance. Once again, the Lancaster County community is promptly responding. I am proud to say that Church World Service Lancaster recently received new funding to provide support to both Ukrainian humanitarian parolees and their community sponsors, both in Lancaster and Harrisburg, beginning in October.

Most Ukrainian and Afghan neighbors finding safety in Pennsylvania came here as “humanitarian parolees” — a visa status designed to allow individuals and families to enter the United States based on “urgent humanitarian reasons.” While this status is only temporary, it does allow people who are in danger to find immediate refuge in the United States. However, with no guarantees for the future, we need to fight to ensure that those fleeing violence and persecution find the peace and community that only permanent pathways can provide.

The use of humanitarian parole for Afghans and Ukrainians reminds us that not everyone who is forcibly displaced gets the permanent protection they need to raise their children, get jobs and become part of our great community. It shows that everybody — no matter their legal status — who is pursuing safety for themselves and their families deserves a chance to be part of our great American experiment. It also provides a moral call to action for all of us, as human beings, to treat everyone with respect and care.

And while we welcome our new neighbors from Ukraine and Afghanistan, we also need to think about others forced from their homes and all they’ve known. So, here are some things we all need to know:

— There are more forcibly displaced people in the world at this moment than at any other point in human history, with more than 100 million forcibly displaced worldwide. A very tiny fraction of this population (less than 0.1%) is lucky enough to be resettled to a safe country, often decades after they were forced to flee their homes.

— More than 40% of the displaced individuals worldwide are children under 18.

— Every year, thousands of unaccompanied children fleeing violence are detained in the U.S. immigration system without the benefit of an appointed attorney to guide them through the complicated process of reuniting with family members.

As we mark the end of Welcoming Week, I want to thank the Lancaster County community members who continue to answer humanity’s call to welcome and provide safety time and time again. Thank you to everyone who has opened their homes to a stranger from Afghanistan; to the churches and civic groups who have provided support and donations to refugees; to the pro bono attorneys working on asylum cases; to the City of Lancaster, which has enshrined welcome into its strategic plan; and to all individuals who continue to make Lancaster County a welcoming community.

We are grateful for your solidarity and support.

Valentina Ross is the director of Church World Service Lancaster (cwslancaster.org).