Today is National Disability Independence Day, commemorating the signing of the Americans with Disability Act into law in 1990. Once again, we are reminded of the value of each person and our responsibility to love and care for them. Not one person with a disability is a burden, but a blessing, especially when you see how God has brought them into your life.

My wife Paulette and I recently published a book, “Jessica’s Story — But God.” We share our life journey with our daughter Jessica, who was born with a severe developmental disability. That led us to the creation of the Jessica & Friends Community on Oct. 28, 1998. It helps other families find a safe, caring, faith-based environment for their loved ones with cognitive disabilities.

Jessica & Friends Community provides support and services to adults with autism and intellectual disabilities, and their families, in York and Adams counties. We provide services through two day programs, seven residential homes, three apartments, home and community respite care and supported employment — as well as a parent and caregiver support group and a retreat and respite center.

Dawson Trotman, founder of the Navigators ministry, once said, “Thoughts disentangle themselves when they pass through the lips and fingertips.”

Such was the case when we wrote this book with Benjamin Franklin’s admonition, “If you would not be forgotten as soon as you are dead ... either write things worth reading, or do things worth writing.”

The challenge of raising a child with a cognitive disability changed our lives and family forever. Early on, we wrestled with why God had permitted this to happen. While we never raised our fist in God’s face or asked why God allowed Jessica to be born, we did wonder what positive purpose God could see in our situation.

As we went through the grieving process of giving up the child of our dreams to accept instead the child God had given us, we received comfort from the Scriptures.

“You (God) made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb. Thank you for making me so wonderfully complex! Your workmanship is marvelous — how well I know it. ... You know exactly how I was made, bit by bit, how I was sculpted from nothing into something. Like an open book, you watched me grow from conception to birth, all the stages of my life were spread out before you, the days of my life all prepared before I’d even lived one day” (Psalm 139:13-16).

Understanding that Jessica was created by God’s own perfect design for the express purpose of bringing glory to God helped change our attitude of “Why?” to a simple question: “How, God, will you use Jessica in our life and in our family’s life to glorify you?”

Asking that question gave us peace in accepting Jessica’s severe disability, even if it didn’t change the circumstances we dealt with as a family on a daily basis. At the time, we could never have dreamed of all God would eventually do and the future lives God would touch through Jessica’s life.

We couldn’t have imagined that God would raise up through Jessica a ministry that, a quarter-century later, employs more than 150 staff members, along with countless volunteers to provide respite, care and guidance to hundreds of families who have a member with a cognitive disability.

As young parents juggling care of a daughter with a developmental disability alongside three other children, jobs and ministry, we were not immune from clouded perspective. Though we dearly loved our precious Jessica, her constant needs seemed overwhelming and her future far from promising. But God saw Jessica differently and had his own beautiful plan for her life beyond anything we could have ever imagined. A plan that would give not just Jessica — but countless other individuals with cognitive disabilities and their families — hope for a brighter future.

As we reflect on four-plus decades of Jessica’s life, we can see God’s hand weaving through the joy and sorrows, the good times and difficult times. What we initially saw as a tragedy, God has turned into triumph, weaving a beautiful tapestry for Jessica’s life that will long outlive us.

We also discovered, increasingly, that the things we can’t change end up changing us. The struggles, heartache and sometimes almost overwhelming difficulties of parenting became the very channels through which God taught us his grace, unconditional love, patience, perseverance, compassion and dependence on his strength rather than our own.

Once upon a time, our dreams were shattered by a devastating diagnosis, and we couldn’t see a future beyond pain, heartache, brokenness and sorrow. Thankfully, the author and master weaver of our lives had a very different story in mind.

A story that began with those two most beautiful words in the English language:

But God …

We pray that what we have written will be something worth reading to encourage parents who have a child with a cognitive disability like our daughter Jessica.

“Jessica’s Story — But God” is available on Amazon or by calling Jessica & Friends Community at 717-747-9000.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.