The first scene of the Italian movie, “The Gospel According to St. Matthew,” depicting the life of Christ, begins in silence. A woman looks straight ahead, then drops her eyes. A man stands frowning, shocked. The camera moves back, revealing her rounded, pregnant belly. He walks slowly out of the house; subdued, the woman watches him go.
Around Joseph, everything seems normal — people go about their business, a group of children play — but his world has been forever changed. Overcome, he sinks to the ground, puts his head down and closes his eyes. Then, more than three minutes into the scene, the first words are spoken by an angel.
The Christmas story is not just a series of wonderful moments of people who wear halos, but a down-to-earth drama in which real people face difficult decisions about matters far beyond their understanding. Joseph faced such a decision.
In the Gospel of Matthew, we find that Mary was pregnant before the proper time, implying an act of adultery. Joseph, “being a just man and unwilling to put her to shame,” decided to divorce her privately. But before doing so, an angel of the Lord came to him in a dream, informing him the child was conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and was indeed the promised Messiah. Probably recalling prophetic words about a virgin bearing a son called Immanuel, Joseph believed the angel and married Mary, keeping her a virgin until the birth of Jesus.
Reading further, we find Joseph protecting Jesus from death, keeping the Mosaic laws of circumcision and purification, and traveling to Jerusalem every year to observe Passover. He apparently died before Jesus began his public ministry at age 30, but his role in redemptive history is highly significant as he faithfully provided guardianship and godly nurture for Jesus in his earthly home.
Even though he played a central role, not one word from Joseph’s lips is recorded in Scripture. His actions, however, speak volumes of an honorable man who believed God and lived by faith. The best gift we can give this Christmas and every day is to love God by loving others in both word and deed.
“Joseph’s Song” is a lyrical effort by singer-songwriter Michael Card to peer into the soul of Jesus’ earthly father.
How could it be this baby in my arms sleeping now, so peacefully,
the Son of God, the angel said, How could it be?
Lord I know he’s not my own, not of my flesh, not of my bone.
Still Father let this baby be the son of my love.
Father, show me where I fit into this plan of yours.
How can a man be father to the Son of God?
Lord, for all my life I’ve been a simple carpenter.
How can I raise a king?
This is the season we celebrate God’s love for us, demonstrated in sending his Son, Jesus Christ, “into the world that we might live through him” (1 John 4:9).
More than 2,000 years ago, this salvation plan was enacted in a time when God entrusted an ordinary betrothed couple, Mary and Joseph, with the birth, care and nurture of the Son of God. God sent his Son, the Living Word, to provide the perfect solution to our problem of deadly sin.
Gift of all gifts, may we, like Joseph, embrace him with undying faith and deeds of love.
Peter W. Teague has been president of Lancaster Bible College since 1999. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.